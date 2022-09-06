Working on road map to make India an advanced economy, says finance minister

While the necessary stimulus for economic growth will continue, the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank will work on ways to maintain growth momentum for the next 25 years to make India an advanced economy, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. The principal focus will be a more equitable distribution of wealth, Sitharaman said.

Why it’s important: India’s economy is recovering after the pandemic shock, but uneven growth and high inflation are a concern. Policy stimulus and measures to tame inflation would help to maintain growth momentum.

Reserve Bank retail transaction data indicates revival in consumption

Despite being a seasonally weak period, August payments data from the Reserve Bank has touched new records. The UPI platform processed transactions worth Rs 10.73 lakh crore in August, 68 percent higher than a year ago. Outstanding credit card loans were Rs 1.62 lakh crore. Consumers are also shifting back to credit cards from debit cards. While monthly credit card spending rose 54 percent in July over a year earlier, debit card spend rose just six percent.

Why it’s important: India’s economic growth depends overwhelmingly on domestic consumption. Increased retail spending by consumers ahead of the festive season could provide renewed momentum to GDP expansion.

Tata Sons plans to raise up to $4 billion to revamp Air India, retire costly debt

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, plans to raise $4 billion to infuse fresh capital into Air India and refinance costly debt. Tata plans to raise funds through a mix of equity and hybrid debt to refinance a part of Air India’s costlier debt and revamp the airline, which it acquired from the government in October at an enterprise value of $2.3 billion.

Why it’s important: Air India has been in trouble for several years and needs a funds infusion for operation efficiency and regaining market share, which it has been losing steadily even after privatisation.

India’s overseas trade policy may contain section on e-commerce business

The country’s upcoming foreign trade policy is likely to have a chapter dedicated to e-commerce. The policy will likely give a thrust to e-commerce exports, which now receive no special incentives. The move aims to encourage small entities to tap overseas markets for growth and accelerate exports of geographical indication products and the one district, one product initiative.

Why it’s important: The special section on e-commerce would be an acknowledgement of the rising volume of digital transactions in the Indian economy. Incentives for e-commerce to bring it on par with conventional merchandise exports would provide an additional boost.

India to agree to price cap on Russian crude only on supply surety

India will consider backing the US-proposed price cap on Russian crude oil only if supplies from countries such as Venezuela and Iran are assured. Given its dependence on imported crude, India cannot accept a situation in which open market prices rise because of uncertain and restricted supplies, while a limit is imposed on cheaper sources, official said.

Why it’s important: The Ukraine war resulted in an oil price shock for India, leading to higher inflation that impacted a fledgling recovery. Cheaper Russian crude oil imports helped. The country has to place its energy needs first and foremost.

Government policies making India more attractive market, says HSBC chief

The Indian economy is progressively getting unlocked because of digitisation and simpler tax structure, said Noel Quinn, group chief executive officer of private bank HSBC. The country is poised to reap the benefits of re-globalization currently underway as companies alter supply lines to face new geopolitical realities, he said.

Why it’s important: Ease of doing business in the world’s fifth largest economy has improved as policymakers have cut red tape and initiated reforms that make compliance easier.

Demat accounts in India cross 100 million for the first time in August

The country’s tally of dematerialized accounts topped 100 million for the first time in August. Over 2.2 million new accounts, the most in four months, were opened last month, taking the cumulative number to 100.5 million, according to data by depository firms National Securities Depository and Central Depository Services.

Why it’s important: Given that the number of dematerialised accounts was just 40.9 million before the pandemic, the increase has been dramatic, indicating that the middle class is flocking to the equity markets in much larger numbers.

Options trading on National Stock Exchange rise to record highs

A spurt in retail participation from students to homemakers to small businessmen has pushed index options trading on the National Stock Exchange to a record, with some brokerages reporting a 20-30 percent rise in derivatives volumes in the financial year that started in April. In the five months to 31 August, the average number of contracts traded a month has risen more than two-and-a-half times to 2.76 billion from 1.04 billion in the year earlier.

Why it’s important: Options trading has always been a favored way of making money in a volatile market. What has changes is the significantly higher retail participation. This is only set to rise further.

Activity in services sector rises in August on new orders, higher employment

India’s services sector activity hastened in August as employment rose the highest in over 14 years and there was renewed optimism. The S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 57. 2 in August from a four-month low of 55. 5 in July, highlighting a rebound in growth. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

Why it’s important: There are indications of more favorable demand conditions. Service firms saw a further increase in new business in August. They would be hoping to retain the pace.

Inflation to ease in second half of financial year, says Reserve Bank governor

India’s inflation rate is lower than that for most of its trading partners and is expected to ease further in the second half of 2022-23, Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das has said. It will moderate future rate increases in the country, he said.

Why it’s important: The Reserve Bank is expecting inflation to be within its upper tolerance limit of 6 percent by the fiscal fourth quarter and will ease further in the first quarter of 2023-24.