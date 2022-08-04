Government pulls data protection bill to make way for wider law

The central government has withdrawn the draft personal data protection bill introduced in 2019 and intends to replace it with a broader legal framework on the digital ecosystem based on suggestions made by a parliamentary panel. The parliamentary committee recommended 81 amendments in a bill of 99 sections. It also made 12 major recommendations. A new bill will soon be presented for public consultation.

Why it’s important: The draft bill had become a flashpoint between the government, technology firms and civil society because of several contentious provisions. A new framework could be introduced by the end of this year.

Market regulator may go for stricter rules for investment in related entities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India may tighten rules on investments by portfolio management service firms in group entities. The regulator is likely to cap PMS firms’ investments in all equity and debt securities of related entities put together at 30 percent. It might also ask portfolio managers to obtain the consent of clients if the money manager wants to invest in related parties.

Why it’s important: The move to restrict the exposure of portfolio management service firms, which cater to rich investors, comes because the regulator has seen some of these entities put client money in associate firms.

Competition for bank deposits to heighten as credit demand rises

Deposit growth in domestic banks is trailing credit demand for three months in a row. As a result, lenders are expected to aggressively compete for customer deposits in the coming months, seeking cheaper sources of funds. Total deposits in the system stood at Rs 168 lakh crore on 15 July, 8.4 percent more than the year earlier. Aggregate non-food credit has at a faster pace of 13.5 percent to Rs 123 lakh crore.

Why it’s important: Credit growth is now growing at a faster pace than deposits as demand for retail and corporate loans rises. It is an indication that companies are shaking off the pandemic blues.

Amended energy conservation law to build carbon market, smoothen transition

In line with the global climate commitments, the government has tabled an energy conservation bill in Parliament that seeks to meet targets in introducing green fuels and to build a carbon credit market. It proposed law will help India in meeting the five targets announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year at the UN climate summit.

Why it’s important: The amendments have been proposed in the context of India’s energy transition that focuses on promoting renewable energy and boosting the national green hydrogen mission.

Uber sells entire 7.8 percent stake in Zomato to two institutional investors

Uber Technologies has sold its entire 7.78 percent stake in a bulk deal on the BSE. Uber sold 612.2 million shares of Zomato, which were bought by two institutional investors, Fidelity and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. The ride-hailing firm had acquired these shares in 2020 by selling Uber Eats in an all-stock deal.

Why it’s important: The share price of Zomato has lost 60 percent of its value this year. The block sale could expert more pressure on the stock.

IndiGo’s revenue skyrockets 328 percent, but still posts loss

IndiGo has clocked record revenue in the quarter ended June but ended up making a loss due to high fuel prices and a weak rupee. The airline’s revenue from operations surged 328 percent to Rs 12,855.3 crore from Rs 3,007 crore in the year-ago period. It reported a loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore.

Why it’s important: Fuel prices for airlines almost doubled in June compared with a year ago. The higher price was the main reason India’s largest airline to post a loss despite an extraordinary rise in revenue.

Telecom operators may spend up to $22 billion to upgrade to 5G networks

India’s top three wireless operators could spend $18-22 billion to upgrade and expand their networks over the next five years to roll out 5G services, according to estimates by consultant Analysys Mason. Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel will lead the spending on network equipment and laying fiber.

Why it’s important: The spending is on top of the money the telcos have invested in buying 5G spectrum. Their challenge will be to keep 5G services affordable and still recover the massive investments.

Fortune global 500 list now has nine Indian firms, LIC marks entry

Newly listed Life Insurance Corporation of India has broken into the latest Fortune Global 500 list, while Reliance Industries has jumped 51 places. LIC has been ranked 98th on the list, the only state-owned firm to be ahead of Reliance, which jumped 51 places to 104 on the 2022 list. Nine Indian companies, — five state owned and four private, are on the list.

Why it’s important: The Fortune list ranks companies by revenue. An increasing number of local corporations on the list indicates Indian firms are attaining global sizes.

Mortgage lenders to see higher growth and profitability in 2022-23

The loan books of housing finance companies grew to Rs 12.2 lakh crore on 31 March, up 11 percent from the preceding financial year, ICRA has said. Considering that disbursements are set to increase, the rating agency expects the industry to post a higher growth rate in 2022-23.

Why it’s important: Business at mortgage lenders seems to be recovering after being badly hit during the pandemic. Expansion in the housing sector is vital for the Indian economy to sustain its growth momentum.

Speculation on revenue loss due to windfall tax cuts is overestimation, government says

The government would have earned less than Rs 48,000 crore in the nine months of 2022-23 if the windfall tax rates had remained constant, officials said. They termed the figure of Rs 94,800 crore floating around as an overestimation. They said that Rs 94,800 crore does not account for the effect of windfall tax rates on corporate profits and taxes.

: since the rates of windfall taxes have been reduced, the government will get less revenue, although it is difficult to assign any figure due to volatility in crude oil prices.