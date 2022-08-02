Reliance Jio top bidder for 5G spectrum auction

Reliance Jio Infocomm emerged as the top buyer of 5G airwaves, spending Rs 88,078 crore, which was more than double that of Bharti Airtel. Jio’s purchases helped the government net a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore by selling spectrum in the auction that lasted a week. About 71 percent of the airwaves on sale were bought by the wireless operators.

Why it’s important: The aggressive stance of Reliance Jio shows that it will continue to dominate the telecom market. Any attempt by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to regain market share will be a tall order.

Indian equities rise as foreign inflows intensify

India’s benchmark indices started August on a strong note as both the Sensex and the Nifty gained about 1 percent. The stock market extended gains to the fourth straight day led by renewed foreign inflows, expectation of less aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and fall in oil prices.

Why it’s important: Maintaining high levels of gains would now depend on the Reserve Bank’s stance on monetary policy. Volatility is expected to continue.

Finance minister says no chance India will slip into recession or stagflation

India’s economic fundamentals are intact and there is no risk of the economy entering into recession or stagflation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament. The government is trying to keep inflation below 7 percent, she said. “There is absolutely zero probability of India slipping into recession,” Sitharaman said.

Why it’s important: Compared with advanced economies, India is better placed to cope with the challenging times, the finance minister said. Taming inflation is a top priority of the government.

GST collection, PMI data point to resilience in Indian economy

India’s monthly GST collection hit the second highest ever in July, while manufacturing activity rose to an eight-month high. Other high-frequency indicators such as fuel sales, power demand, railway freight, and car sales also indicated economic strength though high inflation seemed to have hit some sectors.

Why it’s important: The main two high-frequency indicators show that India’s economic recovery remained resilient even as benchmark interest rates started rising. GDP growth would be firmer once price pressures ease.

Higher gas imports in Europe hit India’s supplies, spot price doubles

It’s getting harder for importers to source natural gas from global markets as Europe is sucking up much of the supply to stock up ahead of winter amid Russian supply cuts. Indian Oil’s tender for a spot liquefied natural gas cargo received no bids recently. Even LNG contracted under long-term deals is no longer secure as Russia’s Gazprom has suspended supplies to GAIL.

Why it’s important: Gas supplies to industries, including fertilizer, power, and petrochemical plants, is expected to reduce, although supplies for CNG vehicles and to homes are being maintained.

Rising rates to push up bank profits but dampen demand for loans

Interest rate hikes by Indian banks are expected to boost their earnings, although experts are worried higher borrowing costs may dent demand for loans, putting the brakes on improving asset quality at domestic lenders.

Why it’s important: Although demand from retail customers and corporate borrowers is expected to remain largely unchanged, the higher borrowing costs would significantly impact Indian small businesses, which were among the worst-hit during the pandemic.

Zomato halves net loss to Rs 186 crore in fiscal first quarter

Food delivery platform Zomato cut its loss by nearly half in the June quarter from the preceding three months. Net loss narrowed to Rs 186 crore in the June quarter from Rs 359.7 crore in the three months ended March. Loss narrowed by 48 percent from Rs 360.7 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,413.9 crore, a 67 percent rise from Rs 844.4 crore a year ago.

Why it’s important: The recent efforts by the food aggregator to focus on profitability even as it share price saw a sharp slump seems to be yielding results. Earnings are rising at a brisk pace compared with costs.

Revenue department looks to plug leakages in capital gains tax

In past few years, cases of capital gains tax evasion through stock market transactions seems to have increased. Having observed variations in computing capital gains tax, the revenue department is working on a mechanism to analyze futures and options trade data and pre- IPO transactions.

Why it’s important: The department might modify rules that will force taxpayers who have made gains or incurred losses in the derivatives market to file them in their income-tax returns.

India’s growth momentum good, but exports might be hit

Tighter monetary policy in developed economies and macroeconomic stress in some emerging markets may impact demand for Indian exports in the next 6-12 months, according to Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory committee. The local economy is not generating inflationary pressures, he said.

Why it’s important: India will have to manage imported inflation and ensure macro stability so that the growth momentum can continue.

Auto sales accelerate as shortage of semiconductor chips eases

Auto sales showed positive trends in July, indicating that companies have mitigated the production hurdle caused by semiconductor shortage. Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, recorded sales of 175,916 units in Jul, an increase of 8.28 percent over the same period last year. Sales were driven mainly by compact cars.

Why it’s important: Auto sales are a key barometer of the economy. The fledgling improvement could evaporate on aggressive interest rates hikes and higher inflation in commodity prices.

