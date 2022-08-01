Reserve Bank could raise policy rate by up to 50 basis points

The monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India may raise the benchmark repo rate by 35-50 basis points at its meeting this week, a majority of economists surveyed by the business newspapers said. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. The committee meets from August 3 to 5. It has already increased the repo rate by 90 basis points in two installments since May, taking it to 4.9 percent.

Why it’s important: Soaring global inflation has forced central banks to raise benchmark interest rates and India is no exception. The rate of price rise in the country, however, shows signs of peaking but is still beyond the Reserve Bank’s comfort zone.

Bids for 5G spectrum breaches milestone of Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Bids for 5G airwaves crossed the Rs 1. 5 lakh crore mark on the sixth day of the auction, with the government netting an additional Rs 163 crore on Sunday. The bidding was focused on the key eastern Uttar Pradesh market, where the competition heated up again. The government’s total collections rose to Rs 1,50,130 crore at end of day six, with bidding set to resume on Monday.

Why it’s important: Except in Uttar Pradesh East, most of the 5G spectrum has been sold at the reserve price, making it the virtual sales price. This indicates that the demand for airwaves was not as high as the government expected.

HDFC Bank poised to raise Rs 2.7 lakh crore to merge with parent

HDFC Bank is likely to raise at least Rs 2.2 lakh crore from public deposits and corporate bonds, and an additional Rs 50,000 crore from similar papers to meet capital requirements and other prerequisites stipulated by the Reserve Bank for the merger with its parent Housing Development Finance Corporation.

Why it’s important: HDFC Bank is rapidly increasing its branch network to raise public deposits. It has also funding low-cost homes by issuing bonds. This may partly reduce the need to raise money from public deposits to meet the regulatory requirements on liquidity and reserves.

Adani raises $5.25 billion to buy cement firms Ambuja and ACC

Top international banks have endorsed Adani Group’s plans of purchasing Swiss firm Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Cements and ACC buy lending the group $5.25 billion. The Adani family is acquiring Ambuja and ACC with a capacity of 70 million tons per annum at a total cost of $10.5 billion, including the open offers to be made to the minority shareholders of companies.

Why it’s important: Adani will become one of the top cement makers in the country after the acquisition. As has been its practice, the business expansion is coming through debt financing.

Centre may relax 10 percent coal blending rule for power utilities

The central government may partially retract the rule that required thermal power plants to blend 10 percent imported coal with domestic supplies to avoid a shortage. The relaxation would apply to utilities with high coal inventory. An order is likely to be issued by the power ministry in the next couple of days.

Why it’s important: Many provincial utilities were reluctant to comply with the Centre’s order because of the much higher cost of imported coal. Central government owned electricity generators are likely to scale back their orders for imported coal as well.

Consumer companies may not raise prices further as input costs soften

Consumers in India may get respite from rising prices just before the festival season kicks in. Some consumer facing companies have hinted that they are planning to pause price hikes just before demand picks up in August but will keep a close eye on volatile raw material prices.

Why it’s important: Economists are expecting inflation to ease by October as the monsoon rainfall has been good so far. A good harvest will raise rural demand that will help India’s economic recovery.

Reliance Retail embarks on hiring spree on plans to expand footprint

Reliance Retail is scouting for as many as 200 senior executives, vice-president level and above, with annual salaries of Rs 1 crore or more, and thousands of junior and mid-level executives. The group’s retail holding company is also trying to fill 60,000 junior to mid-level positions over the next three quarters, many of them at its stores.

Why it’s important: The increased hiring comes at a time when Reliance’s retail business has tied up with several brands, opened new outlets and plans to open many more in the next few months.

Competition watchdog to get powers to act more efficiently

The Competition Commission of India is set to be more agile in deciding cases of anti-competitive behavior by businesses, with the government planning to give more leeway to the overseer in the efficient distribution of work as part of proposed amendments to the two-decade-old law. The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is scheduled to be introduced in Parliament in the monsoon session.

Why it’s important: The changes are likely to permit the regulator to quickly dispose of cases. The system of collective decisions by all members of the commission has been affecting the speed of decision making. That is set to change.

Automakers step up production as demand for consumer electronics wane

A slowdown in consumer electronics is turning out to be a blessing for more than half a million Indians waiting for delivery of their cars. A surge in demand during the pandemic had led to a demand-supply mismatch for semiconductors, causing a shortage for automakers and forcing them to cut down production. That situation is now changing.

Why it’s important: Consumers are cutting back on discretionary spending on electronics items due to high inflation. The improvement in semiconductor supply will help carmakers clear up their order backlog.

India’s insolvency and bankruptcy code to see further reforms

The government is expected to consider a fresh set of reforms to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code this week. Changes proposed include ways of quickly establishing that a payment default has taken place the warrants bankruptcy action, ways of maximizing recovery from dubious transactions and trades by the suspended management of the defaulting company, and steps to enforce a code of conduct for creditors.

Why it’s important: The proposed changes aim to improve the outcomes of bankruptcy resolutions in terms recovery of investment gone sour and also quicken decision-making.