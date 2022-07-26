Companies with overseas units face delays in transferring money abroad

Several medium and small Indian companies with overseas units are facing delays in securing regulatory approvals for investments into foreign subsidiaries or payments to offshore investors. Approvals from the Reserve Bank of India have been difficult in the recent past with the rupee declining about 7 percent against the dollar since the start of 2022.

Why it’s important: The situation is trying for smaller Indian firms but not as alarming as it was during the 2013 taper tantrum when capital flight from emerging markets had led to the rupee plunging precipitously.

Reliance has edge over others in race to buy Metro’s Indian business

Reliance Industries, Thailand’s CP Group, and Lightspeed Venture Partners have emerged as the three final bidders for Metro Cash and Carry’s India business. The balance is tilted in favor of Reliance since Metro wants a quick exit and does not want any regulatory hurdle, which could be the case for a foreign buyer. The deal is likely to be completed in the next 3-4 months.

Why it’s important: The valuation of Metro’s India business could be subdued at under $1 billion, given the slowing sales of FMCG products due to soaring inflation, and poor market sentiments.

Merchants to pay 2% on UPI-RuPay credit cards

The National Payments Corporation of India and banks have hammered out the pricing of credit card transactions on the RuPay-UPI. The consensus veered to a merchant discount rate of 2 percent. Of this, 1.5 percent will go to the issuing bank, with the rest shared with RuPay and the acquiring entity. At outlets with an annual turnover of up to Rs 20 lakh, these transactions will be free with the ticket size of up to Rs 5,000 with no limits on the number of daily transactions.

Why it’s important: The fixing of MDR has been a sticking point after the Reserve Bank announced linking Rupay credit cards to UPI last month. The government has already approved a Rs 1,300 crore package as reimbursement to banks as compensation for zero MDR to give a fillip to digital payments.

Reserve Bank allows IDBI bidders to own 40% stake

The Reserve Bank of India has accepted the government’s request to allow non-financial institutions and non-regulated entities to own more than 40 percent of IDBI Bank as it and LIC look to sell 51-74 percent stake. The central bank allows the holding of a higher stake, over 40 per cent, on a case-to-case basis.

Why it’s important: The move to sell up to 74 percent in IDBI Bank will help the entry of foreign investors, in line with the government’s foreign direct investment limit of 74 percent in private banks.

Lukewarm response from NRIs in attempt to attract foreign exchange

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to allow banks to raise deposits from non-resident Indians by offering them higher interest rates, taking a page from its 2013 taper tantrum playbook to defend the local currency, has not led to any significant jump in forex inflows in the first two weeks of its implementation.

Why it’s important: Many wealthy NRIs invested in government bonds are already bleeding and there is little incentive for overseas depositors to invest in these new products or for banks to promote them.

Wage costs rise significantly in IT firms as they try to stem high attrition

India’s tech giants TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL and Tech Mahindra have witnessed employee expenses soar in the June quarter as they raised salaries to keep staff from leaving. The companies are offering pay hikes and promotions, and introducing new benefits to stem the exodus, but efforts in the past three quarters have yielded little success.

Why it’s important: The worry over high attrition coincides with fears of margin pressure and fewer large deals as the biggest markets in the US and Europe look poised to enter into economic recession.

Zomato stock drops 11% to record low as IPO share lock-in ends

Shares of food delivery firm Zomato plunged 11.4 percent to close at a record low of Rs 47.55 after the one-year lock-in period for investors who bought shares in the company’s IPO ended on 23 July. Zomato raised Rs 9,375 crore at an issue price of Rs 76 per share. The stock hit a record Rs 159.75 in November last year and has been falling steadily since then.

Why it’s important: The expiry of the lock-in period has increased the supply of tradeable Zomato shares in the market, leading to the slump. The selling pressure is expected to continue.

Government working on indigenous kit to test monkeypox as cases rise

India is developing its indigenous test kit for monkeypox after four laboratory confirmed cases of the disease in the country. Makers of the TrueNat real-time polymerase chain reaction is developing the test kit for monkeypox, indicated government sources.

Why it’s important: Monkeypox cases are not expected to rise exponentially in India but there’s no harm to take precautionary measures. The testing for the viral disease is expected to rise significantly.

Tata Steel beats expectation but profits decline 13% in first quarter

Tata Steel reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit but managed to meet estimates on better-than-expected price realizations in India and improved profitability in Europe. Net profit rose to Rs 7,714 crore in the June quarter from Rs 8,900 crore a year ago. A Bloomber survey had estimated Rs 7,380 crore.

Why it’s important: An export duty on steel, rising raw material costs and a decline in steel prices globally have hurt the company’s performance. The outlook however is still promising.

Finance minister says government closely tracking current account deficit

The government is carefully monitoring the current account deficit amid rising crude oil prices and high gold imports, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament in a written reply. The government has recently increased customs duty on gold from 10.75 to 15 percent, which is likely to reduce the current account deficit, she said. The Reserve Bank is also trying to increase forex inflows to narrow the gap.

Why it’s important: Economists expect the current account deficit to nearly double to over 3 percent of GDP in 2022-23. A new rupee settlement system for international trade could ease some of the pressure.