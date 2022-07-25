Early bird results for the fiscal first quarter show inflation’s impact on margins

The early bird results for the June 2022 quarter have indicated a decline in earnings although corporate revenue continued to grow at a fast clip. Banks and Reliance Industries together accounted for the bulk of incremental growth in corporate earnings, but IT services exporters, and mining and metals companies have disappointed. It is the first sequential contraction in corporate earnings after four quarters of growth.

Why it’s important: The contraction is largely due to higher commodity prices and stubborn inflation. The early numbers also suggest a moderation in operating margins across the board for corporate India.

Infosys misses profit estimates but raises revenue growth forecast

Infosys has raised its revenue growth forecast to 14-16 percent in constant currency in the current financial year due to a robust deal pipeline, although its quarterly earnings missed analysts’ estimates as wage costs rose. Net profit at India’s second-largest software exporter rose 3.2 percent to Rs 5,360 crore for the June quarter from Rs 5,195 crore a year ago, missing the consensus Bloomberg estimate of Rs 5,645 crore. Revenue rose 23.6 percent from a year ago to Rs 34,470 crore.

Why it’s important: The sales forecast indicate that demand for software services is robust although the sector struggles with a talent crunch, raising wage costs and crimping margins. Demand might weaken if the US and Europe slip into a recession.

Banks question NRI funds outflow through limited liability partnerships

Several non-resident Indians moving money out of India through limited liability partnership vehicles has come under the scrutiny of local banks where these individuals have their non-resident ordinary accounts. In recent months, at least three large private banks have blocked the transfer of funds by NRIs received as share of profit from LLPs where they were partners.

Why it’s important: NRIs seem to be using LLPs to repatriate funds overseas to dodge the limit of $1 million a year on the repatriation of capital receipts like proceeds from sale of stocks and properties. Banks are insisting that such profit shares should be considered as capital account.

ED says Vivo’s money laundering an attempt to destabilise financial system

The Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial crimes, has alleged that the bank accounts of mobile phone company Vivo India are involved in money laundering. This was carried out to destabilize India’s financial system and threaten the integrity and sovereignty of the nation, the agency has claimed.

Why it’s important: Indian authorities have been clamping down on Chinese companies operating in the country on charges of evading taxes and money laundering.

Government plans $5 billion fund to boost electric mobility in India

India plans to establish a $5 billion fund to support the adoption of electric vehicles. The plan, being finalized by NITI Aayog, will focus on reducing the high upfront capital expenditure for EV ownership. The US Agency for International Development will provide technical assistance for setting up the fund.

Why it’s important: India has chalked out an ambitious plan to green its economy through increased use of renewable energy and electrification of mass and private mobility. The proposed fund will help hasten the transition.

L&T to sell roads and transmission projects to Edelweiss Funds

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is selling its eight operational road assets to Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus, an infrastructure fund managed by Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors, for an enterprise valuation of Rs 7,000 crore. The deal, which includes one power transmission asset, is awaiting regulatory approvals.

Why it’s important: The divestment by the engineering giant is part of its asset-light strategy that has seen the firm exiting non-core businesses in the recent past.

New SEZ law to focus on creating jobs and not just earning foreign exchange

A new law to govern special economic zones may do away with net foreign exchange earnings as an evaluation criterion. The Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs (DESH) Bill, scheduled to be tabled in Parliament, seeks to focus on parameters such as employment generation and additional economic activity, promotion of investments and R&D, and infrastructure development.

Why it’s important: The shift in focus is expected not just to boost exports but also to strengthen self-reliance. A proposed concessional tax rate at these hubs can boost domestic manufacturing.

Consumption growth moderates at e-commerce firms as discretionary spends shrink

After multiple crests and troughs since the onset of the pandemic in India, e-commerce is seeing consumption growth moderating across categories, especially segments considered discretionary. Daily shipments are expected to grow 20 percent in 2022-23, according to estimates from data platform PGA Labs, a lower rate of annual growth compared with the last two financial years.

Why it’s important: The e-commerce sector overcame lockdown-induced roadblocks as more people started shopping at online platforms, which led to at least 25-30 percent annual growth. But high inflation is hurting household budgets and crimping discretionary spending.

No aggressive bids expected at 5G auctions starting on Tuesday

Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea will fight it out to secure bandwidths for rolling out 5G networks starting Tuesday, when the government will put airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on sale. Telecom service providers are unlikely to bid aggressively. The government has cut base prices by 39 percent and provided for easy payment in 20 equal instalments.

Why it’s important: The high competition in the telecom sector has seen firms operating at razor thin margins. They are naturally reluctant to stick their necks out for 5G services that are not expected to see fast adoption in the country.

Private banks face talent flight as frontline executives exit

Frontline executives at top private banks are quitting in large numbers and trying to make the most of a post-covid surge in sales job openings. Insurance, telecom, and financial product companies are among the new sectors that are offering lucrative packages. While HDFC Bank has seen over 43 percent attrition among sales officers, IndusInd Bank has attrition at the junior level.

Why it’s important: Banks have become poaching grounds for many sectors anticipating high growth. This is likely to raise staff costs at private lenders.