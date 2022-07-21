Government slashes windfall tax on crude oil, export duties on petroleum products

The government has reduced the windfall tax on crude oil by 27 percent, done away with an export levy on petrol and reduced the export duty on diesel and jet fuel. The Central Board of Excise and Customs cut the windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 17,000 a ton and reduced the export tax on aviation turbine fuel to Rs 4 a liter from Rs 6. The government also abolished export tax on petrol and cut tax on diesel to Rs 9 a liter.

Why it’s important: The tax cuts will offer relief to state-managed oil producers and refiners such as Reliance Industries and Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy. The taxes were aimed at improving local supplies of key commodities amid shortages and surging prices.

Tribunal approves insolvency action against Future Retail

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has ordered bankruptcy proceedings against debt-ridden Future Retail and named an interim resolution professional for the Kishore Biyani-led company. The tribunal, which allowed the insolvency petition filed by Bank of India, dismissed an intervention application filed by Amazon opposing insolvency proceedings.

Why it’s important: Future Retail owes more than Rs 15,000 crore to its creditors led by Bank of India. The insolvency proceedings will not be smooth as Amazon is likely to challenge the tribunal’s order.

Volume declines of FMCG products indicate stress on consumer demand

Consistent volume declines, especially in rural areas, are mainly caused by inflation, Hindustan Unilever managing director Sanjiv Mehta said, underlining the need to manage interest rates without stifling growth. Negative market volumes consistently over a long period point to stress on demand, he said. High commodity inflation is the primary reason for the decline in market volume, Mehta said.

Why it’s important: A lot of the inflation in India is imported due to higher global commodity prices and supply chain disruptions. An easing of commodity prices is essential to cool domestic price rise.

Adani approaches State Bank of India to borrow Rs 14,000 crore

The Adani group has approached the State Bank of India for a Rs 14,000 crore loan to build a coal-to- PVC plant in Mundra. The loan is larger than the Rs 12,770 crore its airport arm secured in March. The conglomerate also recently borrowed Rs 6,071 crore for a new copper refinery project at Mundra.

Why it’s important: The phenomenal expansion of the Adani group’s business activities in the past few years has been fueled mainly by borrowings. The latest loan proposal continues that trend.

Global electronics, hardware makers request payment release of incentive scheme

A number of global electronics and hardware manufacturers, including computer major Dell, iPhone maker Wistron, electronics maker Dixon and Netweb Technologies, have petitioned the central government for an early release of due payments under the ambitious production-linked incentive scheme. The nodal agency, Industrial Finance Corporation of India, is yet to complete the required audit of submitted claims.

Why it’s important: The delayed payout is adding to the uncertainty over future investment plans by top corporations. The success of the PLI scheme is crucial for India to cut its dependence on imports.

Rupee’s fall to increase costs by unlikely to impact plans of studying abroad

A weakening rupee will hit the finances of Indian students studying abroad, as well as those readying to go overseas, but it is unlikely to dissuade aspirants from pursuing their foreign education plans as the return on investment continues to be attractive. The rupee has fallen to 80 to a dollar, depreciating about 7 percent this year.

Why it’s important: The has been an increasing trend of studying abroad in recent decades as a section of the Indian middle class now has sufficient funds to defray the costs. A weak rupee will increase these costs but is unlikely to deter them.

Central government may release short-term foreign trade policy by September

The government may roll out a new foreign trade policy of a shorter term of two-three years in a bid to keep pace with the fast-evolving scenarios in international trade, which have been triggered by recent disruptions, such as the pandemic and the Ukraine war.

Why it’s important: A short-term policy could be a good move since the general elections is just two years away. The government also needs to be nimble footed to adjust to rapidly evolving geopolitical situations.

Test prep center Kota bounces back as students return after pandemic

A record 200,000 plus students have returned to India’s coaching capital of Kota in Rajasthan as concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic eases. Another surge is expected in September when student who fail to secure desired admissions come back to take another shot.

Why it’s important: The return of student is good news for the city’s economy, providing jobs and livelihood people in the restaurant, hotel, hostel, travel, and retail businesses.

NITI Aayog proposes licensing, regulatory framework for digital banks

The NITI Aayog has made a case for setting up digital banks, which would accept deposits and provide loans through digital means. The government’s think tank suggested a licensing and regulatory framework for such lenders. A digital bank would be a bank defined in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and shall have its own balance sheet and legal existence.

Why it’s important: The policy setting agency thinks that the success of India digital payments ecosystem can be replicated in meeting the credit needs of its smaller businesses through the setting up of digital banks.

Wipro profit declines 21 percent due to higher expenses

Wipro reported a 21 percent fall profits in the June quarter as higher employee-related costs pushed up the information technology services firm’s overall expenses. Consolidated net profit was Rs 2,564 crore, compared with Rs 3,243 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations rose nearly 18 percent to Rs 21,529 crore as against Rs 18,048 crore in the year-ago period.

: Although net profits declined, the IT major has posted an upbeat outlook for the next quarter due to a robust order pipeline and improved sales performance.