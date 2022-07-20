Rupee declines below 80 to a dollar for the first time ever

The rupee fell below 80 to the US dollar for the first time ever in the spot market as importers rushed to cover currency risks against offshore payables and concerns deepened over fund outflows. It settled at 79.95 after the Reserve Bank intervened. The local currency could lose up to 3 percent more by the end of 2022, according to a poll of 20 currency traders by the Economic times.

Why it’s important: The falling rupee is likely to impact central government finances due to a ballooning subsidy bill. However, although it has depreciated against the dollar, the currency had strengthened against the euro, British pound, and Japanese yen.

Government to control spending to avoid fiscal slippage

The government will closely watch its spending to complement the Reserve Bank of India’s measures to contain inflation and manage the external account amid capital outflows. The finance ministry is expected to tell ministries and departments not to expect additional funds in the revised estimates for revenue expenditure. Ministries and departments will need to stick to budget estimates.

Why it’s important: India’s fiscal deficit in 2022-23 is likely to be 6.4 percent of gross domestic product. Fiscal concerns have eased slightly after the government imposed a windfall tax on domestic crude oil and an export levy on fuel exports.

Finance minister defends new tax on household essentials

The decision to tax household essentials such as pulses, wheat, rice, curd, and flour at 5 percent was needed to plug tax leaks, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, defending the latest GST hikes. These items will not attract the tax if they are sold loose and not pre-packed or pre-labelled.

Why it’s important: There are fears that the GST on daily essentials will fuel already high inflation as traders are expected to pass on the higher tax burden to consumers.

Hindustan Unilever clocks 11% profit growth on higher product prices

Hindustan Unilever has posted a higher net profit and revenue for the fiscal first quarter. The maker of Dove soap, Surf detergent and Horlicks posted an 11 percent rise in net profit at Rs 2,289 crore in the quarter ended June. Sales rose 19 percent to Rs 14,016 crore, helped partly by a low base.

Why it’s important: Although calibrated prices hikes helped Hindustan Unilever post robust profits, the company has warned that high inflation continued to squeeze household expenses, which could impact demand for consumer goods. That could put pressure on margins.

Potential buyers line up to acquire Reliance Capital as a whole or in parts

A Piramal group-led consortium, IndusInd International, Oaktree Capital and Cosmea Financial are among applicants actively considering a bid for Reliance Capital as an entire company. Advent is considering a plan for both the life and non-life insurance businesses. Yes Bank and True North Fund are likely to make separate bids for the life insurance unit, while Blackstone and Zurich Insurance are likely to bid separately for the general insurance arm.

Why it’s important: Reliance Capital’s administrator has given potential applicants a choice to either bid for the entire company or submit plans for individual subsidiaries. The committee of creditors has extended the deadline for receiving resolution plans to August 12 from July 31.

Rebranding of Future group’s Big Bazaar stores by Reliance draws protests

A section of minority shareholders of Future Retail has written to the government and the markets regulator, opposing the rebranding of former Big Bazaar stores to Smart Bazaar by Reliance Retail. They alleged the move was an attempt to appropriate Future Retail’s brand value.

Why it’s important: The takeover of Big Bazaar stores by Reliance Retail is seen as an indirect takeover of Future’s core retail business. The latest protests are unlikely to make much headway.

FMCG companies see revival in rural demand as consumption inches up

Several consumer goods makers are seeing green shoots of revival in rural consumption in the past few weeks as sales volumes of daily essentials and groceries are improving. Parle Products has seen 10 percent growth in sales volumes of value packs of biscuits. Adani Wilmar saw 10-12 percent incremental sequential growth so far in July over June. Senior executives of firms like Emami and RSPL Group hope recovery will gather pace now.

Why it’s important: A revival in rural demand is critical to keep India’s growth story intact. A good monsoon followed by a healthy harvest will go a long way to raise rural consumption.

5G spectrum operators see long road ahead to profitable market

Telecom operators say it could take four to five years at least to build a reasonable sized pan-India 5G network with good coverage. 5G roll outs will be far slower than of 4G and will be limited to key cities and circles at most, they fear. 4G will continue to remain the backbone of revenue generation as well as subscribers for a long time.

Why it’s important: The anticipated slow conversion of customers to 5G services could keep average revenue per user stagnant, despite the large incremental investment of about Rs 60,000 crore per operator.

PharmEasy to raise $200 million at much lower valuation

Indian medical services startup PharmEasy is talks with investors to raise $200 million, but at a valuation that could be 15 or even 25 percent lower than last year´s $5.1 billion. It could cut PharmEasy´s valuation for the new funding round to $3.8 billion. Its plans for an initial public offering have also been delayed.

Why it’s important: The lower valuation to raise fundings signals growing stress in India’s startup ecosystem. There are widespread fears that a funding winter is setting in and startups have started tightening their belts amid lower valuations.

Indian staff largely insulated from job cuts at tech giants

Indian employees of Google, Microsoft and Apple will see marginal impact of global cost cutting measures, including layoffs and cautious hiring, industry experts said. Although the workforce in India is still more diverse, the firms will tread cautiously as cost advantages have dipped over time.

: The dialing down by the tech giants are unlikely to reflect in India’s software services industry. In fact, high attrition has seen Indian firms try harder to retain talent.