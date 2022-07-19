Reliance Jio deposits highest earnest money for 5G auction

Reliance Jio has deposited Rs 14,000 crore as earnest money to bid for 5G radio spectrum. New entrant Adani Data Networks deposited just Rs 100 crore, signaling that it will buy limited airwaves for captive networks. Bharti Airtel has put in Rs 5,500 crore to comfortably buy pan-India 5G spectrum. Vodafone Idea has deposited Rs 2,200 crore, enough to buy spectrum in its priority markets.

Why it’s important: Reliance Jio has signaled its aggressive intentions in the upcoming 5G auction starting on July 26. Adani is unlikely to enter the consumer mobility space.

Global action required to ban cryptocurrencies, says finance minister

A ban on cryptocurrencies can be effective only through joint global effort, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament, stressing that the Reserve Bank of India wants them prohibited as they could impact monetary and fiscal stability.

Why it’s important: India’s central bank has been strongly against legalizing cryptocurrencies and has cautioned investors about virtual digital assets. The government is likely to agree to this stance despite a large number of retail crypto investors in India.

Indian equities rise on global cues and slowing outflows, rupee declines

Stock prices in Indian bourses put in their best single-day gain in almost a month, tracking global cues although the rupee ended at another low point, just shy of 80 to a dollar. The benchmark Sensex was higher by 1.41 percent and the 50-share Nifty rose 1.43 percent, putting in their best performance since June 21.

Why it’s important: The rally failed to strengthen the rupee, underlining the flight to dollar assets amid global uncertainties. Investors will closely watch crude oil prices for future stock market trends.

Fintech firms see prepaid card business crash due to new restrictions

Prepaid cards issued by fintech firms such as Slice, Uni and LazyPay have declined below 100,000 in June compared to 500,000 to 70,0000 issuances in May after the Reserve Bank of India barred the industry from loading credit lines on to wallets and other such prepaid payment instruments. Some card-based fintech players have completely stopped issuing new prepaid cards.

Why it’s important: The industry association for fintech firms has lobbied the government to step in to resolve the fallout from the central bank’s directive. It remains to be seen if the authorities relent.

Inflation might rise as new GST tax on daily essentials kick in

Prices of common household goods such as prepackaged cereals, pulses and flour weighing up to 25 kg, dairy products such as curd, buttermilk and paneer, and beverages sold in Tetra Paks could rise 5-8 percent as GST was imposed or increased on multiple prepacked and labelled foods from Monday. It may push up retail price inflation moderately.

Why it’s important: The new taxes could hurt consumer demand. The effect on inflation could be neutralized by falling global commodity prices, as well as local easing of vegetable and fruit prices.

Electronics firms want smaller Chinese parts makers to enter India

Electronics manufacturers have asked the government to allow smaller component makers from China to set up shop in India to deepen the manufacturing ecosystem and make the country more competitive. They have sought clarity on the foreign direct investment policy as it applies to nations sharing a land border with India.

Why it’s important: The operations and finances of Chinese firms have been under the government scanner in the recent past. The distrust could dent business confidence despite local lobbying.

Massive order backlog slows down passenger car deliveries

India’s passenger vehicle makers are staring at an order book in excess of 653,000 units, more than double the monthly average sales, as they struggle with a demand and supply mismatch. Carmakers have not been able to meet the surge in demand after the pandemic due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips.

Why it’s important: The preference of personal mobility has increased since the Covid-19 outbreak but automakers have failed to capitalize on the potential demand because of supply chain disruptions.

India’s growth could decline this financial year and the next, Morgan Stanley says

US brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has cut its 2022-23 gross domestic product growth estimate for India to 7.2 percent. GDP growth will slow down to 6.4 percent in the next financial year as well compared to its earlier estimate.

Why it’s important: The latest growth prediction is in line with most forecasters, who along with the Reserve Bank of India expect 2022-23 GDP growth to be slightly over 7 percent.

Mercedes-Benz to assemble flagship electric vehicles in India

Mercedes-Benz India expects electric vehicles to fetch 15-20 percent of its total sales by 2025-26, as India’s largest luxury carmaker prepares a roadmap to introduce its flagship electric vehicles. The company is working on launching a locally assembled version of its flagship EQS sedan in India this October, according to Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive of Mercedes-Benz India.

Why it’s important: The demand for electric vehicles is expected to rise in India, which has sparked interest by global automakers, including market leader Tesla. Demand could be particularly strong at the upper end of the market.

Rising imports of medical devices hurting smaller businesses in India

India’s medical devices imports have surged 41 percent to touch Rs 63,200 crore in 2021-22, led by a 48 percent annualized rise in imports from China to Rs 13,538 crore, commerce ministry data analyzed by the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry has showed.

Why it’s important: the surge has led to several small and medium enterprises to shutter their businesses. The local industry is finding it impossible to compete with cheaper Chinese imports.