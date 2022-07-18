Firms with overseas liabilities scramble to hedge currency risk

Importers and overseas borrowers are rushing to cover currency risk after the rupee fell to 80 to a dollar in both over the counter and derivatives markets, leading to forward premium jumping 11-17 basis points across maturities. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Oil companies and diamond merchants are among those scrambling to hedge against likely further fall of the rupee.

Why it’s important: With the rupee breaching the psychologically important 80 to a dollar mark for the first time, it is natural that companies with significant overseas liabilities will fear margin pressure impacting their revival after the pandemic.

Worst might be over for the rupee, experts say in a poll

The Indian currency has depreciated almost 7 percent against the dollar in 2022 but might not weaken further over the next few months. The rupee is seen at 80.20 per dollar at the end of July, implying a depreciation of 0.4 percent from its last closing level of 79.88, according to a poll of 10 experts by Business Standard. At the end of September, the local currency might weaken a bit to 80.50 per dollar.

Why it’s important: Currency experts said that the US Fed may dial down the pace of monetary tightening in the second half of the calendar year, which is likely to ease the downward pressure on the rupee.

Companies look to locking in interest rates to brace for hikes

Corporate borrowers have requested banks to lock in interest rates to longer-term benchmarks, opting for stable financing costs although the changes would be costlier in the near term. Some companies are moving from one-month marginal cost of funds-based lending rate to at least a six-month rate to ensure a more stable financing cost.

Why it’s important: The Reserve Bank of India is expected to start an aggressive cycle of rate hikes to tame stubborn inflation, which would lead to a sharp rise in borrowing costs over the next six months.

Ashish Chauhan of BSE to take over as new chief of NSE

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved a five-year term for Ashish Chauhan, chief executive of BSE, as managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange of India. Chauhan will take over at NSE once his 10-year stint at BSE ends in November.

Why it’s important: Chauhan will take over the helm at the NSE at a time when the bourse is battling allegations of phone tapping and is being probed on the colocation scandal and misuse of its trading architecture by some stockbrokers.

Government draws up plan to strengthen boards of state-run banks

The central government is looking to strengthen the boards of public sector banks by specifying terms of office and conditions of service for whole-time directors and seeking disclosures from all directors about interests in other companies.

Why it’s important: Making directors more accountable will increase trust in banking operations at a time when the government is looking to privatize some state-run lenders.

Concerns raised over duty differences on phone touch displays

A letter sent by the electronics ministry to the revenue department in March has highlighted apparent differences on the validity of customs duty levies on a key component in cellular phones — the touch panel or cover glass. The differences in views between the two departments is relevant for duty evasion notices that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has served on Chinese smartphone firms Oppo and Vivo.

Why it’s important: The impact may not be confined to Chinese firms and could potentially disrupt India’s aspirations of becoming an electronics manufacturing hub if issue is not resolved immediately, industry executives have said.

Rules soon on carbon trading, mandatory green energy use

The government plans to introduce amendments to the Energy Conservation Act in the Parliament’s monsoon session to put in place enabling provisions to make the use of clean energy, including green hydrogen, mandatory and to institute a regulatory framework for carbon trading.

Why it’s important: The new guidelines are expected to help India meet its climate goals. They will also drive the growth of green jobs and enable a wider socioeconomic transformation.

Traders’ association plans nationwide agitation over GST rate hikes

The Confederation of All India Traders will launch a nationwide agitation from July 26 to demand rationalization of GST rates on grounds that they are causing an adverse impact on commerce. Bringing unbranded food and other products under GST would increase the compliance burden on traders, it said. A hike in rates of daily use items such as textiles and footwear will add to inflationary pressure, it added.

Why it’s important: The new GST rates kicks in from today. Many tax exemptions have been withdrawn and rates have been raised for several items. The government is unlikely to backtrack despite the protests.

Festive season hiring rises 25-30 percent after two-year pandemic gap

Consumer-facing companies, e-commerce platforms, retail, gifting, and hospitality industries have stepped up recruitment by as much as 25-30 percent after a two-year gap in anticipation of strong demand recovery in the festive season starting next month. Most of the staffing is for last-mile delivery, supply chain, warehousing, customer service and manufacturing. Restaurants, movie theatres and entertainment complexes have also started hiring.

: With the festive season starting in August, the hiring spree indicates business outlook is promising for consumer-facing firms. Many sectors are now trying to shake off the pandemic blues.