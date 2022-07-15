Global recession fears may ease price pressures in India

With global prices set to decline on fears of a recession, the pressures caused by inflation in the Indian economy may weaken as well, the finance ministry’s economic division has said in its monthly economic report for June. If recession concerns do not lead to a reduction in food and energy prices, India's current account deficit will deteriorate in 2022-23 due to costlier imports and tepid merchandise exports, it said.

Why it’s important: As long as Inflation remains stubbornly high in India, the fight to tame it will continue and the authorities have to walk the tightrope of balancing the rate of price rise and growth concerns.

KKR to sell stake in Max Healthcare for Rs 12,000 crore

KKR & Company, the largest shareholder of Max Healthcare Institute, plans to sell its entire stake for around Rs 10,000-12,000 crore. The private equity firm is in talks with strategic investors, including private equity firms, family offices, and wealthy individuals, to sell its 27.54 percent stake in the hospital chain.

Why it’s important: Max Healthcare’s business, like others in the health sector, has rebounded as the pandemic has eased. There is speculation that the Adani Group might be interested in buying the stake, although there’s no official word on it.

Government wheat inventory close to minimum buffer threshold

The wheat stocks in the central pool on July 1 dropped close to the minimum required to maintain a healthy operational buffer stock and strategic reserves due to low procurement and fall in production in the 2021-22 crop marketing year. Wheat stocks are around 28.51 million tons compared with 27.58 million tons required to be kept as reserves.

Why it’s important: The procurement this year was quite low as the wheat harvest suffered from extreme heat. The low stock could put additional pressure on rice inventories to ensure steady supplies for public distribution.

Government concerned over rising complaints against ed-tech firms

The government is taking a serious view of alleged mis-selling of courses by edtech firms. The consumer affairs department aired its concerns regarding this during a meeting with edtech companies and its self-regulatory organization India Edtech Consortium on June 24.

Why it’s important: The troubles of highly valued edtech firms in India could multiply if the government acts against mis-selling. This comes on top of increasing scrutiny by investors that has forced the companies to cut costs and retrench staff.

Trade deficit widens to new record in June although exports touch $40 billion

India’s merchandise exports grew 23.5 percent year-on-year in June to touch $40.13 billion, while imports grew 57.5 percent to a record $66.31 billion, leaving the highest ever monthly trade deficit of $26.18 billion. The deficit, which is the gap between exports and imports, was 172 percent higher than $9.6 billion in June last year.

Why it’s important: A widening trade deficit may add further pressure on the rupee, which has hit a lifetime low. The easing of global commodity and fuel prices could help in the coming months.

Indian rupee falls below 80 to a dollar after trading hours

The rupee breached the psychologically important 80 to the dollar mark in the over the counter and derivative markets on expectations that portfolio investors will hasten sales of equities amid fears that the US Fed will raise interest rates by 1 percentage point later this month to restrain runaway inflation.

Why it’s important: The local currency is expected to weaken beyond 80 to a dollar once the market opens on Friday. Although this is largely expected, the fall has serious implications for India’s external trade.

Wholesale inflation remains above 15 percent, declines marginally to three-month low

India’s wholesale inflation eased marginally to a three-month low in June as non-food and fuel inflation showed signs of easing but remained over 15 percent mark for the third straight month. Wholesale price index-based inflation eased to 15.18 percent in June against 15.88 percent in the previous month, commerce ministry data showed. It is the fifteenth month of double-digit inflation of wholesale prices.

Why it’s important: Food inflation, both wholesale and retail, have remained persistently high in the recent past. If global commodities and fuel prices start to decline, and there are signs that they might, domestic prices might cool further in the coming months.

LIC’s embedded value remains flat even as margins for new business grow

Life Insurance Corporation of India’s Indian embedded value grew marginally to Rs 5.41 trillion on March compared with Rs 5.39 trillion on September 2021, although the value of new business margin grew by 5.8 percentage points to 15.1 percent during this period due to the diversification of its product mix.

Why it’s important: The balance sheet of LIC and its embedded value remain sensitive to equity market movements. The insurer will provide good returns to new shareholders only in the long run.

US, UAE to invest $2.3 billion in India under plans by new grouping

The United Arab Emirates will invest $2 billion (about Rs 15,500 crore) in India to develop a series of integrated food parks, while the US will set up a hybrid renewable energy project in Gujarat’s Dwarka with an investment of $330 million (about Rs 2,500 crore) under the framework of I2U2, a new grouping of India, Israel, the UAE, and the US.

Why it’s important: These new investment plans come on top of the free trade pact with the UAE this year. The US is also keen to have closer relations with India to contain China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific.

India’s economy resilient despite high inflation and widening trade deficit

The finance ministry has said that India’s economy continues to be resilient despite the twin challenges of elevated inflation and widening trade deficit. While macroeconomic risk has receded, inflationary pressure continues and the rupee’s fall along with the high global commodity prices has made imports costlier. This has made it difficult to reduce the current account deficit, but the recent measures will help, it said.

: Economic activity in India is holding up better than expected despite ongoing geopolitical factors. The authorities will continue to focus on taming price rise in the near term.