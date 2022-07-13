Retail inflation stays above 7 percent, industrial output rises on low base

India’s Consumer Price Index eased marginally to 7.01 percent in June from 7.04 percent in the previous month, remaining above the 6 percent upper tolerance limit of the Reserve Bank for six months in a row, although the Index of Industrial Production expanded 19.6 percent in May compared to 6.7 per cent in April, supported by a low base.

Why it’s important: The persistently high inflation increases chances of further monetary tightening in August, which would make borrowing costlier. The rise is driven by higher food prices, accentuating the importance of a normal monsoon and good harvest to cool down inflation.

Pointed attack on inflation to continue, says finance minister

The government will have to carefully monitor price movements and will continue its pointed attack on inflation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. “We will have to be mindful and watchful how the price movement is. I will keep monitoring (prices) item by item for anything that goes haywire. This pointed attack on inflation will need to continue,” she said.

Why it’s important: The increasing rate of price rise has forced the central bank to revise its inflation projection for 2022-23 to 6.7 percent, which is above its upper tolerance limit. The monsoon must to be favorable to farm output to cool down prices.

International trade in rupees could save up to $36 billion a year

The launch of overseas trade in Indian rupees could lead to annual savings of $30-36 billion in hard currency and widen the scope for such trades with countries in the region. The mechanism, which can start right away with Russia, could be favorable for government bonds as well.

Why it’s important: Trade settlement in rupees will ease pressure on the exchange rate. Faced with a record current account deficit, such rupee-denominated trades would save dollar outflow on imports.

Rupee declines to fresh low, headed towards 80 to a dollar

The Indian rupee has shed another 0.2 percent to mark a new closing low versus the US dollar. The currency settled at 79.60 per dollar, compared with 79.44 at its previous close. In the course of the day, the domestic currency had touched another lifetime low of 79.66 per dollar. The dollar index has risen to its highest in 20 years, further eroding appetite in emerging market currencies.

Why it’s important: The domestic currency is heading towards 80 per dollar in the near term. The pressure on the currency is unlikely to end soon.

Three-way fight likely between Airtel, Jio and Adani for 5G spectrum

Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel are expected to bid for 5G spectrum worth Rs 55,000-60,000 crore and ₹45,000-50,000 crore, respectively, in the 5G spectrum auction starting July 26. New entrant Adani Data Networks may bid for airwaves worth Rs 13,000-15,000 crore.

Why it’s important: There could be an intense three-way fight between Jio, Airtel and Adani for the coveted C-band, which could push its price 10 percent higher than the base rate of Rs 317 crore a unit.

Enforcement Directorate seeks explanation from NSE on system audit

The Enforcement Directorate has sought an explanation from the National Stock Exchange on why it gave the contract for its systems auditing to iSec Services that had limited expertise. The agency also wants to know the terms of the contract and whether the bourse knew the iSec had also audited the servers of some brokerages that allegedly gained from the co-location facility, which gave them unfair access.

Why it’s important: The move comes after the ED stumbled upon transcripts of phone calls during its money laundering probe on the co-location case. It may register a fresh case of money laundering.

Funding winter may not deter private equity from investing in India

Foreign private equity investments in India may beat last year’s record inflows despite fears of a global slowdown because the Ukraine war, China’s crackdown on startups and the relative outperformance of India make it one of the few attractive bets of its size.

Why it’s important: India’s share of the total allocation of global private equity capital has increased to 6 percent from 4 percent about five years ago. The could rise in the next few years.

Audit regulators settle differences on norms for small businesses

Two of India’s top audit regulators have buried their differences over a proposal to relax the statutory audit requirement of small businesses. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India had opposed a proposed easing for small businesses by National Financial Reporting Authority. ICAI president has said the two bodies are now working in a complementary manner.

Why it’s important: The differences on the cost of auditing the accounts of small businesses is a welcome move as these enterprises have been struggling with the rise in compliance costs.

Pernod Ricard puts India investments on hold due to tax disputes

French spirits group Pernod Ricard has put new Indian investments on hold due to long-running tax disputes on valuing liquor imports. The world’s second-biggest spirits group said its legal wrangles have worsened since they first started nearly 30 years ago, making it tough to do business in India.

Why it’s important: Troubles in India could result in a major financial hit for the French multinational. The maker of Chivas Regal, Glenlivet Scotch whisky and Absolut vodka will likely continue lobbying with Indian authorities to resolve the matter.

Revenge spending may lift festival sales after pandemic slowdown

Consumer companies in the retail, FMCG and consumer durables sectors expect demand to revive this festival season after two years of weak sales. With the easing of semiconductor shortages, car sales are expected to pick up. The apparel sector in the urban markets has seen a sales uptick and the positive sentiment is expected to sail through the festival months.

Why it’s important: Consumer firms need a sales boost, but weak rural demand remains a worrying sign. India’s economic health depends on consumption growth.