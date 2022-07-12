A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Reserve Bank allows international trade settlements in rupees

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed trade settlements between India and other countries in rupees, a move to facilitate trade with sanctions-hit Russia. The development comes at a time when the rupee has touched record lows against the dollar. India’s trade with Russia stood at $13.1 billion in 2021-22.

Why it’s important: The central bank said this would promote trade growth with an emphasis on exports from India and support increasing interest in the domestic currency. As a collateral benefit, the pressure on India’s forex reserves is expected to diminish.

Government to seek explanation on lower compliance by social media firms

The central may seek an explanation from social media companies like Twitter and Facebook on the lower rate of compliance by these platforms to legal notices served in India compared with other major countries. The ministry of electronics and information technology is compiling comparative reports of such action taken voluntarily and in response to official notices in India as well as overseas for a detailed review.

Why it’s important: India is among the leading countries to block internet content. The government has recently ramped up the number of take down notices on social platforms. This is expected to intensify.

Vivo India asks Enforcement Directorate to unfreeze bank accounts

Chinese mobile phone maker Vivo India has urged the Enforcement Directorate to unfreeze its bank accounts so it can continue its business, contending that the debit freeze of all its 10 bank accounts has jeopardized its very existence in the country. Vivo India sent a representation to ED on July 7, two days after the phone maker and 23 associated companies were raided by the central agency.

Why it’s important: Indian authorities have increasingly targeted Chinese firms operating in India on charges of financial irregularities and tax evasion. It is unlikely to let up the pressure.

Demat account openings in June fall to lowest since February 2021

New dematerialized accounts opened in June were at 1.79 million, the lowest since February 2021. New account openings have been moderating after hitting 3.5 million in October 2021, when the benchmark indices touched lifetime highs.

Why it’s important: The decline is expected as equities have taken quite a beating in the recent months, moderating the euphoria around investing in the stock market among retail investors.

Adani Group may venture in 5G consumer services over time

The Adani Group’s decision to participate in the upcoming auctions to acquire 5G telecom spectrum could be part of a long-term strategy to enter the sector in a full-fledged manner, including consumer services, according to analysts. The group has, however, said it plans to acquire 5G spectrum to develop a private network for airports and ports businesses.

Why it’s important: Bharti Airtel’s stocks have been hammered after the announcement. Adani’s entry into consumer telecom services could trigger another wave of disruption and price war, similar to Reliance Jio’s launch in 2016.

Tribunal directs market regulator to probe violations by Cairn India

The Securities Appellate Tribunal has ordered the the Securities and Exchange Board of India to conduct a probe into Vedanta subsidiary Cairn India for alleged violation of listing norms and the Companies Act while ruling on an appeal filed by Cairn Energy UK. The UK-based company alleged that Cairn India, now a unit of Vedanta, did not pay dividends equivalent to Rs 340 crore to Cairn Energy for three consecutive financial years from 2013-14 to 2015-16.

Why it’s important: Cairn India argues that all dividends were transferred to India’s income tax department, and the payments could not be made to the UK-based company. Cairn UK alleges that Cairn India continued to withhold the dividends even after the attachment order was released.

Unacademy cuts pays and perks to improve profitability

Edtech firm Unacademy has shuttered a global business unit, cut pay for founders and top executives, and discontinued perks like business class travel and complimentary meals and snacks. Founder Gaurav Munjal said in an internal email that the decision to end non-core privileges and perks was made while keeping the company’s aim to get listed in mind.

Why it’s important: Unacademy has become the latest edtech unicorn to prepare for a funding winter. It had earlier laid off nearly 10 percent of its employees. Byju’s has also trimmed pay packages and rationalized staff.

Companies start insisting on cost escalation clauses in supply contracts

Companies are increasingly reworking supply contracts to factor in cost escalations. Such clauses, which have been largely limited to contracts in power and infrastructure sectors, are making their way to sectors such as automobiles and cement as well.

Why it’s important: Volatility in commodity prices has been putting pressure on seller margins, as a result they are pushing for passthrough clauses in contracts, which allow them to cushion unforeseen cost pressures and protect margins.

Broadcasters raise concerns on auction of media rights for cricket tournaments

Indian sports broadcasters have raised concerns about an alleged lack of transparency in the upcoming media rights auction for the ICC Men’s World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. The top four — DisneyStar, Sony Pictures Network India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Viacom18 — who have bought the tender document, have criticized the use of sealed envelope bidding rather than e-auction.

Why it’s important: India is by far the largest market for cricket and media rights for important tournaments are a high stakes game for broadcasters.

Cancer cell therapy treatment in India may cost a tenth of US

Indian pharmaceutical companies and startups may soon offer cell therapy-based treatment for cancers at nearly one tenth of the cost in the US. Immuneel Therapeutics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Shenzhen Pregene Biopharma and ImmunoACT are among firms working to bring CAR T-cell therapy for cancers, especially blood cancers, to India within the next two years.

: The new treatments for cancer are prohibitively expensive in western markets, especially the US. Cheaper treatment costs in India would bring relief to domestic patients and also boost medical tourism.