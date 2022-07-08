Indices end highest in nearly a month as inflation worries ease

The 50-share Nifty index has reclaimed 16,000 points after 19 trading sessions, following an improvement in risk appetite on optimism that the monetary tightening may not be as aggressive as projected. The Nifty gained 0.9 percent to close at 16,133, while the Sensex settled at 54,178 points by rising 0.8 percent. It was the highest close since June 10. The two indices have rebounded 5.5 percent from their lows.

Why it’s important: A fall in crude oil and other commodity prices has led to hopes of improving corporate profitability. Inflation in India is also likely to ease slightly.

Reserve Bank’s dollar lure unlikely to see high NRI inflows

The Reserve Bank of India decision to remove the interest cap on foreign currency deposits raised from NRI’s is unlikely to see the overwhelming inflows lenders saw nine years ago during the taper tantrum, although it could set off a rate war among banks.

Why it’s important: A rise in global yields and a falling rupee has made NRI’s less interested to invest in Indian deposits. With the central bank interest rates and narrowing the interest rate differential with other countries, some NRI deposits may find their way back into India.

Huawei repatriated large amounts to parent even as revenues fell

The income-tax department has accused the Indian unit of Chinese company Huawei of repatriating large amounts to the parent in the form of dividends. Claiming discrepancies in the income declared by Huawei Telecommunications India for at least two financial years, the department said the company had repatriated Rs 750 crore even when its revenue was reducing drastically.

Why it’s important: Dividend payouts to overseas parent reduces the taxable amount. Indian authorities have been accusing several Chinese firms of evading taxes. More action is expected.

Vivo India transferred Rs 62,476 crore to China to evade taxes

The Enforcement Directorate’s money-laundering probe into smartphone maker Vivo India has revealed the company remitted about Rs 62,476 crore of its turnover to China between 2017 and 2021. Eighteen companies incorporated fraudulently helped the firm to transfer 50 percent of the turnover outside India, mainly China, the federal agency has said.

Why it’s important: The massive transfers were effected mainly to avoid paying taxes in India, the directorate has accused. Many other Chinese companies are facing similar charges.

Corporate borrowing boom in overseas markets start tapering off

The pandemic-era high overseas borrowings by Indian firms have started to slow as interest rates rise, the rupee weakens, and the appetite for emerging market bonds diminishes. Companies raised $6.4 billion through offshore bond sales in the six months ended 30 June, the lowest in four years. Measures announced by the Reserve Bank in easing overseas borrowings by companies will not be able to reverse this in the near term, experts said.

Why it’s important: The offshore bond market is now practically closed for emerging market issuers because of uncertainties on interest rate hikes. It is unlikely to open up any time soon.

Turbulent UK politics to push back free trade talks to beyond Diwali

The political storm in the UK would delay the talks for an ambitious free trade agreement with India. With UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation, the Diwali deadline to conclude the bilateral trade pact could be derailed, a government official has said.

Why it’s important: Although the talks are likely to be delayed, the cordial relations between the two nations would ensure a free trade pact. Many Indian industry sectors are anticipating tariff cuts that would expand their business interests in the key Western market.

Tata Power plans Rs 75,000 crore capex push into green energy

Tata Power will spend Rs 75,000 crore in the next five years to expand the capacity of its renewable energy business, chairman N Chandrasekaran has said at the company’s 103rd annual general meeting. An amount of Rs 10,000 crore would be spent in 2022-23 to take the total capex during the financial year to Rs 14,000 crore.

Why it’s important: Tata Power wants to increase the share of clean and green portfolio to 60 percent of its total capacity in the next five years. It is part of the pivot Indian conglomerates are making to veer away from fossil fuels.

Key diabetes drug to cost significantly less as patent expires

With a key anti-diabetic drug molecule set to go off-patent in July, Indian pharma firms would likely launch at least 200 new brands. Diabetes patients will benefit the drug’s prices are expected to decline as much as 50-70 percent.

Why it’s important: The oral anti-diabetes market in India is estimated at Rs 16,000 crore, and the soon to be off-patent gliptins are worth about Rs 3,500 crore. The development will raise revenues of local drugmakers while also reducing retail prices.

Softbank’s Rajiv Msihra to step back from key roles to launch own fund

Rajeev Misra will step back from his main roles at SoftBank Group to pursue his own venture. He will retain a senior position with the group’s first $100 billion Vision Fund but relinquish other roles. Misra has already secured more than $6 billion in backing, including from Middle East investors, for a new fund.

Why it’s important: The development marks the exit of one of the key architects of the Japanese conglomerate’s evolution into the world’s largest technology investor.

Senior executives at Indian startups look for greener pastures as layoffs rise

The recent spate of layoffs at Indian startups has led to a panic among senior professionals, prompting them to actively look for jobs outside the industry, according to a survey commissioned by Economic Times and conducted by staffing firm Ciel HR Services. About 30% of senior professionals at about 200 organizations employing more than 200,000 people are seeking opportunities in other industries. The executives seeking change are mainly in the 34-38 age cohort.

: Funding slowdown and job losses among local startups are starting to affect the industry. This is a reversal of a trend a few years ago when professionals sought riskier career opportunities at new enterprises.