#1. Rupee to face additional pressure as overseas debt nears maturity

The rupee has fallen to a new low on Tuesday due to constant withdrawals by portfolio investors. It could face further pressure as record external debt comes up for repayment this financial year and the trade deficit widens. More than $267 billion worth of external debt out of a total of $621 billion is due for repayment in the next nine months.

Why it’s important: Although firms must have either tied up fresh lines of credit or accumulated export earnings to repay dollar debt, the short time within which these funds must be repaid could exert more pressure on rupee.

#2. Enforcement Directorate raids Vivo offices in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has raided at least 44 locations of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo and linked entities linked as part of a money laundering probe. The agency that investigates financial crimes could summon executives as well after gathering evidence. It may also issue look-out circulars.

Why it’s important: The central government has in the recent past turned on the heat on several Chinese firms on allegations that they are evading taxes and laundering money. It remains to be seen whether the accusations lead to any convictions.

#3. Reserve Bank awaits more data to allow relaxations in HDFC merger

The Reserve Bank of India is yet to grant dispensations for the proposed merger of parent HDFC with HDFC Bank, although it has issued a no-objection letter. The banking regulator will look at more data before deciding whether the relaxations sought by India’s largest private sector lender can be granted.

Why it’s important: HDFC Bank has asked the regulator to allow it to comply in a phased manner in meeting key requirements on statutory liquidity ratio, cash reserve ratio and priority sector lending.

#4. Demand for home loans decline as interest rates head north

Loans for buying homes grew at their slowest sequential pace in 10 months in May, rising 0.15 percent to Re 17.1 lakh crore, Reserve Bank data show. It was the first time in six months that the monthly growth rate slowed to less than 1 percent.

Why it’s important: A rise in mortgage rates is beginning to price some homebuyers out of the housing market. This is compounded by the fact that affordability has declined as well.

#5. Purchasing Managers’ Index for services rises to 11-year high in June

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index for services rose to 59.2 in June, the highest level since April 2011 and. It was 58.9 in May. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. The data indicates a strong recovery in services, which is also reflected in robust GST collections.

Why it’s important: Services firms have secured new work orders at the end of the first fiscal quarter despite higher charges due improving demand, capacity expansion and favorable economic conditions.

#6. Bajaj Hindusthan declared NPA for failing to meet repayment obligations

Lenders banks have declared Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, one of India’s largest makers of the sweetener, a nonperforming asset after it failed to make loan repayments. It owes as much as Rs 4,814 crore. The company also owes money to sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh, where all its mills are located.

Why it’s important: Bajaj Hindusthan’s credit profile has been under pressure in recent months, and it has delayed payments to lenders. The lending banks are now in the process to restructure the loans.

#7. Auto sales grow at 27 percent in June, but still lower than pre-Covid levels

Retail sales of automobiles increased in strong double digits in June. According to data available with Federation of Automobile Dealers Association, 1,550,855 vehicles were retailed in June, 27 percent more compared with the 1,219,657 units sold a year earlier. Sales however still around 9 percent lower compared with the pre-Covid June 2019.

Why it’s important: The robust retail sales indicates a revival in demand for all types of vehicles after the disruption caused in the past two years due to the pandemic. The sector still faces inflationary risks in the coming months.

#8. Vedanta, Hindalco among firms eyeing Coal India’s aluminum project in Odisha

Indian aluminum firms Hindalco and Vedanta, and several companies in West Asia, have expressed interest in Coal India’s proposed aluminum project in Odisha. Coal India recently invited expressions of interest for equity partners in the project that includes bauxite mining, alumina refinery and aluminum and an associated coal preparation plant.

Why it’s important: Coal India is planning diversification into aluminum, solar power, and coal gasification to decarbonize its operations. The process has gained momentum after the government began focusing on energy transition and set a net-zero target for carbon emission by 2070.

#9. Overseas demand for textiles shows signs of a slowdown

Indian textile producers are seeing initial signs of a demand slowdown as high energy and food prices have weakened demand for products such as curtains and bedspreads in the top export markets of the US and Europe, textiles secretary Upendra Prasad Singh has said.

Why it’s important: Export growth of textile products is crucial as India’s share of readymade garments has dropped significantly as Bangladesh and Vietnam grabbed market share. A recession in western markets could spell bad news for the industry.

#10. Shareholder payouts at Indian firms higher that business reinvestment

Indian companies are paying more to its shareholders through equity dividends and share buybacks than it is reinvesting in their businesses for future growth. In 2021-22, listed non-financial companies returned a record Rs 3.05 lakh crore to shareholders, but invested only Rs 1.12 lakh crore in fixed assets.

Why it’s important: This is the second consecutive financial year that this has happened. The trend is unlikely to reverse soon as revenue growth remains volatiles due to macroeconomic headwinds.