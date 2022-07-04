E-invoicing to be mandatory for firms with turnover of Rs 5 crore and above

The central government could make GST e-invoicing mandatory for companies with a turnover of Rs 5 crore and above, bringing the threshold down from Rs 20 crore, from the current financial year. It could be done in phases by first making it mandatory for firms with a turnover of Rs 10 crore.

Why it’s important: The move is aimed at digitising higher volumes of transactions, bringing greater transparency in reporting sales, automating data entry work, and improving compliance.

Market regulator asks for information on corporates with propped up ratings

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has directed credit rating agencies to share information on all corporations whose ratings are propped up with promoter or parent guarantees and pledge of shares. Companies often lower cost of borrowings on bank loans and bonds through mechanisms like letter of comfort, letter of undertaking, and stock collaterals, which improve credit ratings by a few notches.

Why it’s important: The capital market regulator wants to analyse the data after the Reserve Bank voiced concerns on these arrangements by describing them as diluted and non-prudent support structures.

Sales decline in June for FMCG, electronic goods on higher prices

India’s FMCG market fell 1 percent in value, while sales of electronic goods such as ACs and refrigerators fell 25 percent in June compared with May. This is the second straight decline for FMCG and consumer electronics sequentially, according to Bizom and industry estimates.

Why it’s important: The lower sales indicate that higher prices continue to hurt consumer demand. Consumption has been impacted to a level where both volumes and value have been hit.

New taxes on the export of steel and fuel to squeeze corporate earnings

The fresh tax on the export of steel, iron ore and petroleum products, and a windfall profit tax on crude oil producers will likely hit overall corporate earnings in the current financial year. The listed companies from these two sectors reported a record net profit of Rs 3.05 trillion in 2021-22 and accounted for nearly 32 percent of the overall corporate earnings and 44 percent of the rise in profits.

Why it’s important: The new taxes would make it less profitable for companies to export steel and petroleum products. Whether they will narrow India’s record trade deficit remains to be seen.

Key government divestments delayed on weak markets and legal hurdles

The government may again fail to meet its asset-sales target as poor market sentiment and legal challenges have delayed planned disinvestments of state-run companies. Divestments of Shipping Corporation of India, BEML, NMDC’s Nagarnar plant, Central Electronics, Pawan Hans, and Concor have been either delayed or held back.

Why it’s important: The government aims to raise Rs 65,000 crore in 2022-23 by selling stake in state-run companies. It is unlikely to meet the asset-sale target like it did in the last financial year.

Government comes down heavily on e-scooter makers on safety concerns

The government has asked India’s electric-scooter makers, including Ola Electric, Pure EV and Okinawa, to explain why they should not be penalized for a spate of scooter fires, some of which were deadly, caused mainly by faulty batteries. They have till the end of July to respond appropriately.

Why it’s important: the govern realizes it’s not enough to penalize the firms on faulty batteries. It has also set up an expert panel to devise stricter guidelines on battery testing and certification.

Further weakening of rupee to increase risks, impact corporate margins

Although Indian companies have so far seen a only marginal impact from the rupee’s slide, experts warned that the risks are building up, and any further weakening may start hurting them. The rupee continued to remain under pressure. It is at a record low of 79.04 against the dollar. The rupee has depreciated 5.95 percent against the dollar in the past one year.

Why it’s important: The pressure on the local currency is expected to remain. Most brokerages expect it to weaken further in the near term.

Centre says robust GST collections will help states to give up compensation

The trend of robust GST revenues of Rs 1.51 trillion a month on average in the June quarter brings the states’ GST revenue receipts closer to the level of revenue protection they seek, revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj has said. The GST revenue protection scheme has ended, and discussions in the Council on states’ demand for an extension remain inconclusive.

Why it’s important: The demand to extend the period of compensation will remain as long as the central government continues to levy extra cess that is not shared with the states.

Lenskart value rises 80% to $4.5 billion with $200 million fresh funding

Eyewear company Lenskart has been valued at $4.5 billion as it closed a $200 million funding round led by Alpha Wave Global. It in an 80 percent growth in value for the firm, which was last valued at $2.5 billion in July last year.

Why it’s important: Lenskart continues to expand rapidly, mainly in the Indian market. The fresh investment in the company comes amid a funding winter.

Spot trading volumes at crypto sites decline significantly after new TDS rule

Spot trading volumes on crypto exchanges such as CoinDCX, WazirX and Zebpay have declined by at least 70 percent on July 3 compared with June 30 as the rule requiring deduction of tax at source on every transaction came into effect on July 1. Volumes on WazirX declined the most at 82 percent, according to Crebaco. The decline was 70 percent on CoinDCX and 76 percent on ZebPay.

Why it’s important: Although the crypto exchanges have said volumes are typically lower on weekends, experts think trading will remain under pressure. The tax deducted at source comes at a time when the value of virtual digital assets has crashed in recent months, damping investment enthusiasm.