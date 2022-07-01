Financial system must be protected against fintech risks: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India has said that the broader financial system must be guarded from the fintech sector’s potential to cause instability, although it acknowledged the sector’s role in democratising access to organised finance. The central bank also cautioned against crypto assets because they weaken the management of exchange rates and financial regulations.

Why it’s important: The emergence of fintech has exposed the banking system to new risks that go beyond prudential norms and extend to issues related to data privacy, cybersecurity, consumer protection, competition and compliance with anti-money laundering policies, the central bank has said.

GST rate changes to garner Rs 15,000 crore in additional revenue

The GST Council has revised the rates for some items and removed a few exemptions. This could lead to revenue gain of over Rs 15,000 crore every year, revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj said in an interview. New concessions, lower taxes on a few items and refunds could take away Rs 2,000-3,000 crore from the gains, he said. A lot of work remains to be done on the GST regime, Bajaj said.

Why it’s important: High inflation is posing a risk to India’s fledgling economic recovery and the government must have the means to provide a boost. Increased revenue collections will help.

Government plans to list all eight subsidiaries of Coal India

Coal India, the country’s largest miner of the mineral, is looking at taking all its eight subsidiaries public. The coal ministry has approved a draft cabinet note to sell 25 percent of the state-run miner’s consulting unit, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, and also Bharat Coking Coal Ltd to the public. The other units that may go public are Central Coalfields, Eastern Coalfields, Mahanadi Coalfields, Northern Coalfields, South Eastern Coalfields and Western Coalfields.

Why it’s important: The government aims to sell stake in Coal India’s subsidiaries at a time a global fuel shortage after the pandemic has catapulted coal prices to a record high. The new dynamics might fetch a good price for coal stocks, which was earlier seen as a sunset sector.

Severe stress may push up bad loans to 9.5 percent by March 2023, RBI says

The gross non-performing assets of commercial banks may climb to 9.5 percent by March 2023 from 5.9 percent in March 2022 in case of severe stress, the Reserve Bank of India said in a bi-annual report. Gross NPAs may improve to 5.3 percent by March 2023 in the proposed sale of bad loans to National Asset Reconstruction Company are considered.

Why it’s important: Although the asset quality of banks has improved, unrealized losses in their books at the beginning of the interest rate tightening cycle could pose substantial risks to their financial health.

Core sector output grows to 13-month high of 18.1 percent in May

India’s infrastructure sector grew to a 13-month high of 18.1 percent in May from a year ago, boosted by a low base. The index of eight core industries was up 13.6 percent in the first two months of 2022-23 from a year ago, official data showed. The index measures the output of eight key infrastructure industries – coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement, and electricity.

Why it’s important: The robust growth in May is not as significant as the high figure suggests because it is boosted by the low base due to disruptions from the second wave of the pandemic last year. Growth is expected to moderate as the base effect wanes.

Most asset classes posted heavy losses in the first six months of 2022

Most popular asset classes suffered heavy blows in the the first half of 2022. Riskier asset classes, such as cryptocurrencies and small caps, suffered the most amid an investor flight to safety. Investors had few avenues to hide as debt instruments logged negative returns as well amid the hardening of bond yields due to soaring inflation.

Why it’s important: Investors has a torrid first half and the pain might continue as central banks are battling high inflation by aggressively raising benchmark interest rates. The lingering war in eastern Europe is not helping matters.

Eyewear retailer Lenskart buys stake in Japanese brand Owndays

Lenskart, India’s largest eyewear retailer, has purchased a controlling stake in Japanese direct-to-consumer brand Owndays. SoftBank-backed Lenskart bought Tokyo-based Owndays’ shares from L Catterton Asia and Mitsui and Co. Principal Investments. The deal values the Japanese company at about $400 million.

Why it’s important: The buyout has created one of the largest retailers of eyeglasses in Asia. The acquisition will help Lenskart expand its presence in at least 13 east and southeast Asian markets.

Reliance Industries to bring Pret a Manger outlets to India

Reliance Brands has announced a strategic partnership with Pret A Manger, the UK-based food and organic coffee chain that has more than 550 stores across the world, to launch and build the brand in India. As part of the master franchise partnership, Reliance Brands will open the food chain across the country, starting with major cities and travel hubs.

Why it’s important: Pret a Manger will be the latest entrant in a segment that has seen a large expansion of Starbucks and other homegrown coffee chains in India’s big cities. It remains to be seen if increased competition would lead to lower prices.

Foreign portfolio outflows post a record Rs 2.1 lakh crore in first half of 2022

Foreign portfolio investment outflows are posting new records. The selling so far in 2022 at Rs 2.1 lakh crore is the highest ever seen during the first half of any calendar year. At Rs 45,000 crore, outflows in June were the second-highest monthly outflow and the ninth straight month of selling by foreign investors that began in October last year, totalling Rs 2.5 lakh crore of outflows during this period.

Why it’s important: The flight of foreign hot money happened amid broader macroeconomic uncertainties that include fears of an economic recession in the US, aggressive rate hikes by central banks and a global slowdown. The outflows could continue, putting pressure on local indices.

Consumer firms prepare to ride festive wave amid inflation concerns

Top consumer goods makers have started drawing up business plans for this year’s festive season across inventory, new product launches and staffing, even though high prices remain a concern. The festive season starts in August with Raksha Bandhan, Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi and continues till Diwali in October. It is India’s largest consumption period.

Why it’s important: Consumer confidence in India is muted due to high rate of prices rise. Consumer companies are hoping for a strong rebound in demand during the festive season if inflation cools and monsoon rains are plentiful.