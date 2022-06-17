US Fed’s sharp interest rate hike may push RBI to follow suit

The US Federal Reserve's higher-than-expected 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike will likely push the Reserve Bank of India to step up its tightening cycle to maintain the differential between the two countries, traders and bankers have said. The impact on local bond yields could lead to the benchmark 10-year paper rising beyond 8 percent for the first time since October 2018.

Why it’s important: The Fed action has limited Reserve Bank’s options and the repo rate may touch a peak of 6.5 percent in December from 4.9 precent now. This would lead to a rise in the yield on the benchmark bond, potentially impacting government borrowing.

Indian equities plummet to 13-month low as relief rally fizzles

India’s stock indices declined over 2 percent to their lowest close in 13 months as a relief rally earlier in the day, following the US Fed’s overnight interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage point, fizzled out. The benchmark Sensex shed 1.99 percent to 51,495.79 points, the lowest close since May 28, 2021. The 50-share Nifty declined 2.11% to 15,360.60 points, the lowest close since May 27 last year.

Why it’s important: The markets expectedly reacted to the sharp policy rate hike in the US. A delayed monsoon added to the jitters as a subdued farm output can have serious implications on inflation.

Reserve Bank sell $10 billion to contain soaring oil import bills

The Reserve Bank of India is said to have sold about $10 billion in the past two weeks to cushion the domestic impact of imported auto fuels for which a 10 percent increase in base price assumptions is almost certain. Persistently high crude oil prices may require it to revisit calculations on auto fuels, raising medium-term price assumptions to $115 a barrel from $105 at present.

Why it’s important: Arresting imported inflation is important. The Reserve Bank may not defend any floor for the rupee, but it would like to prevent the currency’s rout and avoid a further spike in local prices.

WTO close to landmark deal in Geneva, first in a decade

In what could be the first major agreement at the Geneva-based World Trade Organization in nine years, countries neared an agreement on the rules governing trade in eight areas of importance for developing countries, including patents waiver on Covid-19 vaccines, food security and fisheries subsidies.

Why it’s important: India has defended its right to extend subsidies to fishermen but agreed to an 18-month extension of the moratorium on customs duty on electronic imports. It’s key demand for a solution on public stockholding of food grains will be taken up only in the next ministerial meeting.

Mohalla Tech, ShareChat’s parent, raises $255 million from Google, Times group

Mohalla Tech, which owns local language social media network ShareChat and short-video platform Moj, raised $255 million (Rs 19.9 billion) in fresh funding led by Google and the Times group. Existing backers like Singapore’s Temasek also participated in the funding round.

Why it’s important: The fundraise has come at a time when investors have become jitter amid an impending funding winter. The infusion underscores the capital-intensive nature of the short-video sector.

LIC seeks buyers for bonds issued by bankrupt Reliance Capital

Life Insurance Corporation of India is seeking buyers for secured bonds worth Rs 34 bilion issued by Reliance Capital, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings. IDBI Capital Markets, the insurance company's process advisor for the sale, has invited expressions of interest from asset reconstruction companies by the evening of July 11.

Why it’s important: The sale is an attempt to present a clean book to an investor base that has widened since its recent initial public offering. The insurer might recover about 27-30 percent of the amount.

Advance tax rises 48 percent in June quarter to Rs 427 billion

Advance tax paid by corporations in the first quarter of the current financial year grew 46 percent over the corresponding period in 2021-22. At Rs 426.79 billion, advance corporation and personal tax collection rose 48 percent in the first quarter. Corporation advance tax stood at Rs 268 billion against Rs 184 billion in the same period a year ago.

Why it’s important: The robust collections indicate healthy tax buoyancy that will provide the government the cushion to absorb part of the higher subsidy bill.

Banks raise deposit rates but real returns still in negative territory

The State Bank of India’s one- and two-year fixed deposits, which are typically used as a proxy for bank deposits, now offer a return of 5.3 percent. Since retail inflation stood at 7.04 percent in May, the inflation-adjusted return is still in negative zone.

Why it’s important: Although banks are raising rates, the real return on bank deposits remains negative, indicating the adverse impact of runaway prices on domestic savers.

Fund houses turn extra vigilant to prevent insider trading

A mutual fund house has asked executives to stop using encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp on their work phones. Some brokerages are installing monitoring applications on terminals and phones of key employees. These actions come in the wake of Axis Mutual Fund recently asking two fund managers to leave after a probe into allegations of wrongdoing, which included front-running and taking kickbacks from stockbrokers.

Why it’s important: The new restrictions on key executives are aimed at preventing regulatory action on the wealth management firms after at least three cases involving insider trading came under scrutiny in recent months.

Highway building speeds up again after pandemic road bump

Work on road construction has picked up once again, with 729 km of highways prepared in May, which was 18 percent more than the 617 km built in pandemic-hit May last year. The pace of construction fell by over 20 percent in 2021-22 to 10,457 km of national highways, compared with 13,327 km in 2020-21.

Why it’s important: Building and widening roads is a key part of the government’s spending on infrastructure that is expected to stimulate India’s fledgling economic recovery.