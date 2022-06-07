#1. India’s bond market signals sharp rise in interest rates

The yield on the 10-year government bond breached 7.5 percent for the first time in more than three years. The benchmark bond yield ended trading at 7.498 percent, up 4 basis points from its previous close. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. Last week, the yield on the one-year Treasury bill hit 6.08 percent at the auction, the highest level since July 2019, compared to 4.81 percent in April.

Why it’s important: Rising bond yields indicate traders expect the Reserve Bank to take the repurchase rate to 6.5-7 percent by March 2023, higher than the projection of 6-6.25 percent by economists.

#2. Sensex valuation declines below five-year average

The valuation of the Sensex in terms of past price to earnings ratio has declined to its lowest level in nearly five years, with the exception of March to June 2020. The benchmark gauge is trading at a trailing PE multiple of 22.74 times, down from nearly 31.3 times in May 2021 and the five-year average of 26 times.

Why it’s important: The low valuation partly explains the resilience in the broader market despite a challenging domestic and global macroeconomic environment. This has attracted value buyers, especially local investors, and explains the market stability.

#3. Lenders want Reserve Bank to not raise cash reserve ration further

Indian lenders have requested the Reserve Bank of India not to further increase the cash reserve ratio (CRR) threshold in the upcoming monetary policy. The Indian Banks Association (IBA) made the requests on behalf of the lenders to the central bank last week after excess liquidity dropped to nearly Rs 3.5 trillion, about half the amount maintained by the central bank through the pandemic.

Why it’s important: The commercial banks want to ensure unhindered credit growth since there is a visible reduction in surplus liquidity from early May. How the Reserve Bank reacts to that remains to be seen.

#4. Market capitalization in India reaches decadal high of 3.1 percent

India’s share in the total value of global equities has reached a decadal high, rising to 3.1 percent on a three-month rolling basis in terms of share in the global market capitalization, compared with a drop to 2.1 percent in March 2020, according to data from Bloomberg.

Why it’s important: The rise has been driven by a sharp outperformance of Asia’s third-largest economy that has been fuelled by robust flows from domestic funds.

#5. IDBI could be allowed to merge with private bank after government stake sale

The conditions set for the strategic divestment of state-owned IDBI Bank could facilitate its merger with other financial entities, including commercial banks. The central government is yet to release the preliminary information memorandum that would include eligibility conditions for the sale. However, the criteria may allow banks to place bids subject to a merger plan approved by the Reserve Bank.

Why it’s important: The government sees banks and large non-banking financial companies as the most suitable contenders to participate in the strategic sale of IDBI Bank. The merger that is being discussed will have to be after the stake sale.

#6. Zomato board to meet on June 17 to approve Blinkit acquisition

Food delivery company Zomato’s board could meet on June 17 to clear a proposal to acquire quick commerce startup Blinkit, almost two years after the two firms first discussed a potential deal. Zomato will pay in its shares for Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers.

Why it’s important: Blinkit’s shareholders are expected to get a little less than 10 percent stake in Zomato. Blinkit’s investors may have to compulsorily hold Zomato’s shares for at least six months.

#7. Adani and Apollo evaluating bids to buy majority stake in Metropolis

Gautam Adani and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, India’s biggest operator of hospitals, are evaluating bids to acquire a majority stake in diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare. The size of the deal, given the market cap of Metropolis and its operations, could be at least $1 billion (Rs 77.65 billion).

Why it’s important: Adani Group is planning a foray into healthcare. The conglomerate is said to have earmarked as much as $4 billion for the business to gain a foothold in the healthcare space.

#8. Finance ministry is preparing a dispute resolution mechanism for GST regime

The finance ministry is working on a detailed mechanism that can resolve goods and services tax disputes raised by states while avoiding distortions in the indirect tax regime. The mechanism could be discussed with the states at the next GST Council meeting expected in June. The plan includes a Dispute Redressal Bench that will have representation from states, the Centre, and independent law and tax experts.

Why it’s important: The need for such a mechanism follows from a recent ruling by the Supreme Court that said recommendations of the GST Council recommendations were not binding on either the central or state governments.

#9. FMCG firms to absorb rise in input costs to hold entry level prices

Consumer goods makers plan to hold on to entry-level prices and not reduce sizes of small packs despite growing input costs. Entry-level and small packs account for up to 55 percent of sales of fast-moving consumer goods, with the proportion varying across product categories.

Why it’s important: The reason for no price hikes or grammage reductions for small packs is that it could badly impact volumes at a time there are early signs of consumers looking to down trade. The firms have to ensure that sales volumes are not badly hit due to high inflation

#10. Government may restructure export promotion councils to boost growth

The central government is working towards a restructuring of export promotion councils that will focus on achieving high export growth set for the next five years. It has asked PwC India to prepare the primary report.

Why it’s important: India’s export growth had stagnated for nearly a decade, barring 2021-22 financial year when the global economy started recovering from the pandemic disruption. The discussion on restructuring of the export promotion councils have been going on for over three years now because as export targets are not being met.