India’s economy expands 4.1 percent in March quarter, 8.7 percent in 2021-22

The Indian economy expanded at the slowest quarterly pace in a year at 4.1 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter. For the 2021-22 financial year, the economy grew by 8.7 percent, slower than the government’s second advance estimate of 8.9 percent, according to data released by the National Statistical Office.

Why it’s important: The March quarter felt the impact of the Ukraine war, which increased crude oil and raw material prices and weakened demand. The third wave of the pandemic in January also impacted economic activity. The annual growth was partly due to a low base of the previous fiscal year when the economy shrank 6.6 percent.

Stagflationary risk low in India compared to other nations: economic advisor

Chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has ruled out the risk of stagflation in India, saying the economy is better placed than other nations. Stagflation is the phase when an economy faces slowing GDP growth coupled with high inflation.

Why it’s important: Fears of stagflation have increased as inflation is at a multiyear high, while GDP growth was muted for the fiscal fourth quarter. Despite official optimism, the Indian econmy is not out of the woods yet.

Fiscal deficit at 6.7 percent in 2021-22 better than estimated

Stronger revenue collection helped the central government to contain its fiscal deficit for 2021-22 at 6.71 percent, slightly lower than the revised estimate of 6.9 percent at the time of the budget, despite higher spending for food and fertilizer subsidies. Fiscal deficit was Rs 15.86 trillion, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts.

Why it’s important: The fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent for 2022-23 may face risks due to revenue loss arising from duty cuts on auto fuels and higher spending on food and fertilizer subsidies. A widening deficit constricts potential of the government’s spending to revive the economy.

May witnesses worst selling by overseas investors in two years

Foreign portfolio investors continued their selling their holdings in May, pulling out nearly Rs 440 billion ($5.7 billion) from the local market. It was the worst selloff since March 2020, when foreign investors had dumped shares worth Rs 586.32 billion ($7.9 billion) due to the Covid-19 scare. This was also the second-highest monthly outflow recorded in the domestic market since 1993.

Why it’s important: The latest selling spree by foreign investors is triggered by worries around global stagflation as the US Fed looks to aggressively raise benchmark rates and supply disruptions due to the Ukraine war and lockdowns in China threaten to keep prices of key commodities high.

Government’s plan to monetize oil pipeline put on hold

State-owned GAIL, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil may not go ahead with a proposed pipeline monetization plan after convincing the petroleum ministry that it would be an expensive way to raise capital. The government expected the companies to transfer some of their pipelines to separate infrastructure investment trusts and sell minority stakes in those to raise about Rs 170 billion.

Why it’s important: The development makes sense as the high credit ratings of these state-owned firms, which are among the best in India, could allow them to raise capital easily at a much lower cost than any return they would have to offer InvIT investors.

Excess liquidity in Indian banks back to pre-pandemic levels

Concerned over inflationary pressures in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India is rapidly bringing down surplus liquidity in the banking system. It has fallen to pre-Covid levels and almost 2 percent of banks’ net demand and time liabilities. NDTL shows the difference between the sum of demand and time liabilities (deposits) of a bank and the deposits in the form of assets held by the other bank.

Why it’s important: The sudden rapid withdrawal of liquidity has surprised Indian lenders since the Reserve Bank had earlier said it would bring down surplus liquidity in a multiyear time frame. High inflation has reversed that stance.

Future group promoter in talks to sell logistics, fashion businesses to raise funds

Kishore Biyani and his family, promoters of the debt-laden Future group, are in talks with Reliance Industries to sell the group’s supply chain and logistics businesses. The Biyani family is also in separate talks with at least three large investors, including Premji Invest and billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, to sell Future Lifestyle Fashions.

Why it’s important: The Future group Future Group owes around Rs 250 billion crore to some 28 creditors and needs to raise money to repay some of the debt. Lenders to Future are exploring the possibility of invoking personal guarantees of the promoter family to recover unpaid loans.

Tiktok owner exploring ways to reenter Indian market

Bytedance, which owns the popular short video app TikTok, is looking to reenter India. The company is looking to strike a new partnership with Mumbai-based realty conglomerate Hiranandani Group and rehire former and new employees.

Why it’s important: India is one of the world’s largest internet markets. The Chinese internet company had shut down local operations in 2021 after a ban on its flagship apps such as TikTok two years ago.

Sales of electric scooters stagnate in recent past after seeing rapid growth

Registrations of electric scooters of eight companies that represent 95 percent of the market have seen a sharp fall of over 24 percent in May. They have together registered 32,680 electric scooters against 43,098 in April, according to VAHAN data from the transport ministry available till 31 May.

Why it’s important: The fall could be due to the initial pent-up demand being met. The sales could have been also impacted by recent incidents of vehicles catching fires that may have dented consumer confidence.

India mulls importing coal from Russia, Australia, and Indonesia

The government may soon begin negotiations with Russia, Australia, Indonesia, and South Africa to help state-run Coal India import coal at a discounted rate. India may opt for the government-to-government import route as domestic supplies will be unable to meet the requirements of daily fueling of power plants.

Why it’s important: This route of importing coal could be an emergency measure to avoid a fuel shortage for the country’s strained power plants and to create buffer stocks.