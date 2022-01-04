A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

The benchmark Sensex surged 929 points (1.6 percent) to end the day at 59,183, posting the best day one gains in a calendar year since 2009. The Nifty increased 271 points to close at 17,625. Foreign portfolio investors became net buyers to the tune of Rs 9 billion.

Why it’s important: The stock market made a solid start in the new year on strong global cues and expectations that the rising cases of coronavirus would lead to only partial lockdowns. The robust collection of goods and services tax and high values of manufacturing purchasing managers’ index cheered investors.

December saw good growth in manufacturing activity as firms increased production although higher costs and the spread of Omicron dragged down sentiments. At 55.5, the IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index showed robust improvement in operating conditions. Although it slipped from November’s 10-month high of 57.6, the quarterly reading between September and December was at 56.3, its highest since the three months to March 2021.

Why it’s important: There has been a sharp growth in production and new orders. Business confidence has improved, and companies are building up inventories. There are headwinds in input costs, inflationalry pressure and fears of another pandemic wave.

India expects to reach its export target of $400 billion in the financial year to March, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said. Exports between April and December was about $300 billion, he said. The country’s merchandise exports in December surged to a record annual increase of 37 percent to $37.29 billion, commerce ministry data showed.

Why it’s important: The increase in exports is good news as India’s scripts an economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic. No immediate disruption to supplies is seen although there’s an Omicron wave in developed countries.

Private equity and venture capital investments into India in 2022 may overtake high funding seen last year by as much as 20 percent. PE and VC firms invested about $75 billion in the last calendar year.

Why it’s important: Overseas investors are showing increased interest in infrastructure and real estate sectors even as money continues to pour in pharmaceuticals and consumer technologies. More large investors are likely to enter the market due to scale and good exit record at Indian firms.

The Reserve Bank of India has released a framework to enable small value digital payments in offline mode using cards, virtual wallets, and mobile devices in face-to-face transactions. These payments can take place with internet or telecom connections and will have a ceiling of Rs 200 per transaction without additional factor authentication.

Why it’s important: The framework will provide another push to India’s digital economy. While the country has seen a boom in cheap smartphones and data schemes, internet connectivity is still patchy. The move to push offline payments will enable many more people to benefit from digitization.

Packaged goods firms are ramping up supplies and building product inventories across retail shops and e-commerce platforms as authorities in several large states reimpose curbs to contain the spread of another wave of Covid-19 infections.

Why it’s important: FMCG firms have learnt from the previous two waves of the coronavirus outbreak to ensure buffer stocks in case there are supply disruptions in the event of mobility restrictions. Demand might also see an uptick, company executives said.

Future Group companies have moved the Delhi High Court for a direction to the arbitration tribunal, which is evaluating Amazon’s objections against their deal with Reliance. Future wants termination of arbitral proceedings. The judge will pronounce on it on Tuesday.

Why it’s important: Amazon and Future have been locked in a legal tussle after the e-commerce firm dragged Future Group to arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre in October 2020, arguing that it had violated their contract by entering into a deal with Reliance Retail for the sale of its assets for Rs 245 billion.

Telecom firm Reliance Jio has received approval to use equipment from various vendors, including Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Cisco, and Dell, which have been endorsed as trusted sources by the National Security Council Secretariat.

Why it’s important: The move will pave the way for India’s telecom companies to take the next steps in ordering specific equipment from these vendors, particularly for the upcoming 5G roll out.

Although the three months to December sees subdued business for IT firms due to the holiday season in developed countries, it is expected to be different this time due to higher expenditure on digital transformations and greater discretionary spending.

Why it’s important: The expansion in margins is expected on increased operational efficiency, strong revenue growth and depreciation in the value of the rupee.

The uncertainty over renewed restrictions and self-isolation rules could dampen demand at airline firms, derailing gains made in the past few months.Travel and hospitality sectors have been among the hardest hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If there is a strong third wave in the country, air travel might become more difficult, impacting revenue of airline companies that were hoping for a revival.