More than 48,000 fake mineral water bottles seized across India

In a major nationwide crackdown on July 10, the Railway Ministry found vendors selling fake mineral water bottles inside trains and at stations in 300 locations.



Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal: A major crackdown on those who sell spurious mineral water was carried out at more than 300 places.More than 800 persons,including manager of 4 pantry cars,were arrested&48,860 bottles recovered.Action was taken on the complaint of passengers. pic.twitter.com/3knBTIA5Is

The crackdown was launched after multiple passengers had lodged complaints of impure, spurious water being sold under the garb of mineral water. Addressing the media, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said: “More than 800 persons, including managers of four pantry cars, were arrested and 48,860 bottles recovered.”

According to a LatestLy report, passengers reportedly complained of being sold fake water bottles carrying labels of renowned brands on them. Often, those were used bottles that would be refilled with tap water or water from borewells. In other cases, the traders would sell filtered water but didn’t possess a license to carry out business.

The railways has for long been making efforts to improve hygiene conditions for railway passengers. However, food and potable water served to passengers remain a major concern looking to be addressed. To deal with this, some luxury trains like Duronto Express and Rajdhani Express provide free drinking water to passengers, but the passengers of other trains have to depend solely on hawkers to buy water.

A few months ago, local railway authorities banned the sale of soft drinks such as lemonade after finding that a vendor at Kurla station in Mumbai was using water stored in a tank to make the drinks. A video of the same went viral.

Prior to that, in March, rats were found at a food stall set up in Mumbai’s Bandra Railway station. A fine of Rs 10,000 was slapped on the food joint. In 2018, the Railway Ministry developed an artificial intelligence-based tool that would help weed out pests such as rodents, cockroaches, etc. To turn this into a workable solution for guaranteeing hygiene, the IRCTC installed high-definition cameras in 16 of its base kitchens to augment AI vision detection.