App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

More than 48,000 fake mineral water bottles seized across India

More than 800 persons, including managers of four pantry cars, were arrested in the raid.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Needpix.com)
Representational Image (Needpix.com)

In a major nationwide crackdown on July 10, the Railway Ministry found vendors selling fake mineral water bottles inside trains and at stations in 300 locations.

The crackdown was launched after multiple passengers had lodged complaints of impure, spurious water being sold under the garb of mineral water. Addressing the media, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said: “More than 800 persons, including managers of four pantry cars, were arrested and 48,860 bottles recovered.”

According to a LatestLy report, passengers reportedly complained of being sold fake water bottles carrying labels of renowned brands on them. Often, those were used bottles that would be refilled with tap water or water from borewells. In other cases, the traders would sell filtered water but didn’t possess a license to carry out business.

The railways has for long been making efforts to improve hygiene conditions for railway passengers. However, food and potable water served to passengers remain a major concern looking to be addressed. To deal with this, some luxury trains like Duronto Express and Rajdhani Express provide free drinking water to passengers, but the passengers of other trains have to depend solely on hawkers to buy water.

Close

A few months ago, local railway authorities banned the sale of soft drinks such as lemonade after finding that a vendor at Kurla station in Mumbai was using water stored in a tank to make the drinks. A video of the same went viral.

related news

Prior to that, in March, rats were found at a food stall set up in Mumbai’s Bandra Railway station. A fine of Rs 10,000 was slapped on the food joint. In 2018, the Railway Ministry developed an artificial intelligence-based tool that would help weed out pests such as rodents, cockroaches, etc. To turn this into a workable solution for guaranteeing hygiene, the IRCTC installed high-definition cameras in 16 of its base kitchens to augment AI vision detection.

 
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 09:05 am

tags #mineral water #packaged drinking water #Railway Minister #Railway Ministry

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.