Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

More than 3000 people fined in four days during Kolkata anti-honking drive

The Kolkata Police had launched their ‘No Honking’ campaign on August 21 and whoever was caught honking excessively was fined Rs 100 each

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
More than 3,000 people have been fined by the Kolkata Police in just four days for honking excessively. The Kolkata Police (KP) had launched their ‘No Honking’ campaign on August 21 and whoever was caught honking excessively was fined Rs 100 each.

The initiative was launched with the aim of sensitising citizens about how harmful noise pollution can be. While such an initiative is not new in the city, with the KP introducing the no-honking concept years ago, it wasn’t a top priority for the traffic department until recently.

Santosh Pandey, the Deputy Commissioner of the Kolkata Traffic Police Department, said close to a thousand people (955) were fined on the first day of the drive alone, for honking unnecessarily.

Close

According to an Indian Express report, the Kolkata traffic police have already put up “no honking” signages at 700 locations across the city as a part of the drive. Moreover, stickers on unnecessary honking are also being placed on vehicles to spread awareness.

related news

All of these actions are being taken as per the West Bengal Motor Vehicle Rules and Motor Vehicles Act.

A traffic official said: “We are trying to tell drivers not to honk without reason. In Kolkata, people are prone to blow horns but rarely use them at the crossings. It is seen as a tool for overtaking. We are trying to change this mindset.”

The official added that sensitisation about honking is very low in Kolkata and that what they are trying to address.

Notably, last year, a massive anti-honking drive was conducted by non-governmental organisation (NGO) Awaaz Foundation in collaboration with Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Transport Department.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #Kolkata Police #traffic police department

