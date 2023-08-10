'More power to her': Teacher's lesson on 'good touch' and 'bad touch' impresses the Internet. Watch

The unidentified teacher also demonstrated the kinds of “touch” on the children themselves. (Representative Image)

A video of a teacher giving a lesson about “good touch” and “bad touch” to little kids in class is doing the rounds of the internet and has managed to impress social media users. The clip has gone viral for all the right reasons and netizens have termed it as a “great initiative”. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Roshan Rai, the video has amassed over a million views.

In the over 2-minute-long clip, the teacher can be seen giving a lesson on the important concept of “good touch” and “bad touch”. She gave very simple examples so that the children could differentiate between a caring touch and one that could leave them disturbed.

The unidentified teacher also demonstrated the kinds of “touch” on the children themselves so that they could easily identify them. She told them to voice their discomfort over a bad touch and not allow anyone to take advantage of them, even if that person was older.

“This teacher deserves to get famous. This should be replicated in all schools across India. Share it as much as you can,” read the caption of the post.

Social media users were highly impressed and lauded the teacher for her efforts in the comments section. Some people even urged authorities to make the lesson compulsory in schools.

“This should be taught as compulsory in primary school curriculum,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “This video clearly demonstrates how a child should react to such elements. Kindly share among your circles to educate parents and children alike. Save a life from becoming a victim.”

“This is what every educational institute needs to teach! More power to her,” a third user remarked.

A fourth user quipped, “Simple yet effective.”