Moon contains materials from Earth: NASA study

For decades now, Scientists have been trying to figure out how the Moon came into existence and what is it made up of. A popular theory states that a celestial body Theia collided with Earth about 4.5 billion years ago that led to the creation of the Moon. A new theory from NASA suggests that Moon consists of materials found on Earth and not from the Martian-sized celestial body.

NASA’s research is based on analysis made recently from samples collected from the Moon during the Apollo missions. The study, published on NASA’s website states the simulation process carried out to support the analysis. The approach simulates the process of Moon’s formation using 14 volatile metal elements found in the samples during Apollo missions.

"Researchers have analysed small subsets of these elements in the past, but this is the first time that all 14 elements were modelled together to analyse the Earth-Moon system," said Kevin Righter, planetary scientist of the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Division (ARES) at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. He stated that there were elements like zinc and tin that have a lower concentration than the model predicted, but they might be so low in the Moon as "they never re-condensed after the giant impact". He further added that these elements stayed in a gas phase that was subsequently separated from the material that ultimately formed the Moon.

Righter states that more research is required to understand the dynamic environment of the post-impact disk better and hopes that his research contributes to the matter.

Righter also mentioned about the research done during the 1970s where scientists recognised the very low levels of some of these volatile elements in lunar samples, but due to the lack of experimental data, scientists could not compare and understand these lower concentrations.