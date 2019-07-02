App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoons in Mumbai may never be the same again: Met Department

Several other weather experts have conceded that the city has indeed exhibited a seasonal shift alongside a delayed onset of monsoon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

Mumbai has always seen a good monsoon. Every year, the Maximum City has recorded an annual average of 3,000 mm of rainfall, between the months of June and September. This, however, may soon become a thing of the past.

Changing monsoon pattern, climate change, urbanisation, deforestation and several other factors have led to a shrunk and delayed monsoon in Mumbai. The coming years may, in fact, see rainfall much below 3,000 mm, as it will become increasingly unlikely to witness a downpour in the early part of June. As a result, the city may even be in the throes of a grim water crisis, as per a report by DNA.

An analytical study done by the Indian Meteorological Department has revealed that Mumbai sees 30 percent less rainy days now. Moreover, the delayed onset of monsoons could also mean that the city will continue to go dry in June but experience heavy rainfall in the months of July and August. About two heavy spells of rainfall can be expected while the season may now drag on to October.

Close

Shubhangi Bhute, scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba, said: “The monsoon pattern has changed and Mumbaikars will have to adjust accordingly. By and large, this is due to global warming.”

related news

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change an organisation under the United Nations came out with a report last year, which stated that like other megacities, Mumbai also has exhibited “heat stress”. This means that the temperature in the city also rose by 0.7 degrees Celsius approximately over the past 100 years. Also, up until June 25, there was 69 per cent rainfall deficit in Mumbai.

Several other weather experts have conceded that the city has indeed exhibited a seasonal shift alongside a delayed onset of monsoon. Some have even predicted that there may be a reduced probability of very heavy rainfall.

The IMD had predicted that a change in wind speed and pressure will bring in showers in the city after June 27, but that won’t be like the incessant downpours assisted with thunder and lightning, that Mumbaikars are accustomed to.

Though a Met Department official maintained that cyclonic storm Vayu and moderate to weak El Nino conditions were responsible for delaying the monsoons this year, several experts have opposed this view stating it has more to do with the larger phenomenon of climate change.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 29, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #mumbai

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.