Monsoons in Mumbai may never be the same again: Met Department

Mumbai has always seen a good monsoon. Every year, the Maximum City has recorded an annual average of 3,000 mm of rainfall, between the months of June and September. This, however, may soon become a thing of the past.

Changing monsoon pattern, climate change, urbanisation, deforestation and several other factors have led to a shrunk and delayed monsoon in Mumbai. The coming years may, in fact, see rainfall much below 3,000 mm, as it will become increasingly unlikely to witness a downpour in the early part of June. As a result, the city may even be in the throes of a grim water crisis, as per a report by DNA.

An analytical study done by the Indian Meteorological Department has revealed that Mumbai sees 30 percent less rainy days now. Moreover, the delayed onset of monsoons could also mean that the city will continue to go dry in June but experience heavy rainfall in the months of July and August. About two heavy spells of rainfall can be expected while the season may now drag on to October.

Shubhangi Bhute, scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba, said: “The monsoon pattern has changed and Mumbaikars will have to adjust accordingly. By and large, this is due to global warming.”

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change an organisation under the United Nations came out with a report last year, which stated that like other megacities, Mumbai also has exhibited “heat stress”. This means that the temperature in the city also rose by 0.7 degrees Celsius approximately over the past 100 years. Also, up until June 25, there was 69 per cent rainfall deficit in Mumbai.

Several other weather experts have conceded that the city has indeed exhibited a seasonal shift alongside a delayed onset of monsoon. Some have even predicted that there may be a reduced probability of very heavy rainfall.

The IMD had predicted that a change in wind speed and pressure will bring in showers in the city after June 27, but that won’t be like the incessant downpours assisted with thunder and lightning, that Mumbaikars are accustomed to.

Though a Met Department official maintained that cyclonic storm Vayu and moderate to weak El Nino conditions were responsible for delaying the monsoons this year, several experts have opposed this view stating it has more to do with the larger phenomenon of climate change.