Monkeypox: WHO warns virus spreading in sexual networks. Here's how

Monkeypox symtoms include rashes which tend to be more concentrated on the face, palms of the hands and soles of the feet and genitalia. (Image credit: WHO)

With health authorities in North America and Europe detecting dozens of suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox since early May, there have been concerns that the disease endemic in parts of Africa is spreading.

World Health Organisation (WHO) too have announced that the virus is under its radar and have warned that monkeypox may spread through sexual contact.

"We really need to better understand the extent of monkeypox in endemic countries... to really understand how much is circulating and the risk that it poses for people who are living there, as well as the risk of exportation," infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said at a recent WHO press conference.

"We are seeing transmission among men having sex with men," said WHO Assistant Director-General Dr. Soce Fall at the press conference.

"This is new information we need to investigate properly to understand better the dynamic of local transmission in the UK and some other countries."

Read more: Monkeypox: Symptoms, causes and treatment for this infectious disease

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) noted that monkeypox has not previously been characterized as a sexually transmitted disease, underscoring that "it can be passed on by direct contact during sex."

"These latest cases, together with reports of cases in countries across Europe, confirms our initial concerns that there could be spread of monkeypox within our communities," said UKHSA Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Susan Hopkins.

Meanwhile, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statement said, "Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, or shared items (such as clothing and bedding) that have been contaminated with fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox." They also added that household disinfectants can kill the virus on surfaces.

Read more: Monkeypox case reported in US, outbreaks detected in North America, Europe

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. Although monkeypox is much milder than smallpox, with most infected people recovering within a few weeks, it can in rare cases be fatal.

According to the WHO, Vaccinia vaccine used during the smallpox eradication programme was also protective against monkeypox. A new third generation vaccinia vaccine has now been approved for prevention of smallpox and monkeypox. Antiviral agents are also being developed.

Canada was the latest country to report it was investigating more than a dozen suspected cases of monkeypox, after Spain and Portugal detected more than 40 possible and verified cases.

Britain has confirmed nine cases since May 6, and the United States verified its first on Wednesday, saying a man in the eastern state of Massachusetts had tested positive for the virus after visiting Canada.

(With inputs from ANI)





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes