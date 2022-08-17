Monkeypox to be renamed Poxy McPoxface? Not if the WHO has a say in it

Monkeypox has been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the WHO.

The World Health Organization’s quest to rename Monkeypox has invited some bizarre entries, including Poxy McPoxface and TRUMP-22.

WHO is choosing a new name for Monkeypox through an open forum after some critics raised concerns the name could be derogatory or have racist connotations.

While other names for diseases are usually chosen by a technical committee behind closed doors, the WHO decided to open the renaming process to the public this time. The result was some predictably ridiculous entries – including Poxy McPoxface in a reference to the ship that was nearly named ‘Boaty McBoatface’ after a public vote.

Another entry – TRUMP-22 – seemingly referred to the former United States President Donald Trump, although its author Andrew Yi has maintained that it stands for "Toxic Rash of Unrecognized Mysterious Provenance of 2022", according to Reuters.

"I am sure we will not come up with a ridiculous name," said WHO spokesperson Fadela Chaib.

The WHO said it would decide among the proposals "according to their scientific validity, their acceptability, their pronounceability (and) whether they can be used in different languages".

Among the possible contenders submitted to WHO is OPOXID-22, which was proposed by Harvard Medical School emergency physician Jeremy Faust.

Another popular entry is Mpox, submitted by Samuel Miriello, director of a men's health organisation RÉZO which is already using the name in its outreach campaigns in Montreal, Canada.

"When you remove the monkey imagery, people seem to understand more quickly that there's an emergency that needs to be taken seriously," he told Reuters.

In a statement Friday, the UN health agency said it has also renamed two families, or clades, of the virus, using Roman numerals instead of geographic areas, to avoid stigmatization. The version of the disease formerly known as the Congo Basin will now be known as Clade one or I and the West Africa clade will be known as Clade two or II.

New names for Monkeypox can be submitted here.

WHO has not yet said when the new name will be announced.

