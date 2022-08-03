Monkeypox: Health Ministry releases list of dos and don’ts

Monkeypox has been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the WHO.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released a list of measures that can protect against monkeypox infection. The dos and don’ts were released Wednesday morning – a day after the national capital of Delhi reported its third monkeypox case. With this, the country-wide official tally of monkeypox cases has climbed to eight.

The WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on July 23. Over 20,000 cases have been reported in 80 countries across the world, with Europe being among the worst-affected regions.

The Health Ministry has recommended measures like isolating the patient and wearing face masks to slow the spread of monkeypox. "Protect yourself from #Monkeypox. Know what you should and should not do to avoid contracting the disease," the official Twitter account of the Ministry tweeted.

Dos to prevent monkeypox infection:

Isolate infected patients from others

Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizers

When near infected individuals, wear masks and disposable gloves

Use disinfectants for environmental sanitization

Don’ts to prevent monkeypox infection:

Don's share linen, bedding or towels with people who have contracted monkeypox

Don't wash soiled linen or laundry of infected persons with those of non-infected individuals

Don't attend public events if you exhibit symptoms of monkeypox

Don't stigmatize groups of people based on misinformation

Globally, several thousands of cases of monkeypox have been reported from a large number of countries and death in many cases also being reported due to this viral zoonotic disease.

The ''Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease'' issued by the Centre says that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact.

It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesions, and indirect contact with lesion material such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals or through bush meat preparation.