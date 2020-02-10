Monitor campuses, WhatsApp groups: PM tells top cops

At the latest annual meet of Directors General of Police (DGPs) and Inspectors General of Police (IGPs), the top cops were directed to keep a strict vigil on university campuses and monitor their WhatsApp groups.

The three-day-long conference held between December 6 and 8 in Pune was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police officers privy to the meet informed that the aim of the high-profile conference was to be wary of seditious activities taking place inside educational institutes, reported the Indian Express.

One of the DGPs who attended the conference, said: “The focus was on being in touch with students, to keep up with developments that may lead to sensitive situations and be ready to contain them. Emphasis was laid on ensuring that no untoward situation catches law-enforcing authorities off-guard.”

According to one IPS officer, monitoring WhatsApp conversations is a common practice. The cop added: “Routine policing practices include ensuring that people working for the police are part of WhatsApp groups run by big organisations. These include WhatsApp group of political parties, right or left-wing outfits, religious communities, unions (students/ trade/labour, and the like) or any other organisation that may plan protests or demonstrations.”

However, these were not the only instructions that were given out at the conference held in the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research. A lengthy list of instructions with details of ‘action points’ were shared with police forces across India. At the end of the year, each police station will have to submit a report enlisting all the actions it has taken as per the objectives. After being analysed closely by the respective states and agencies, a collated report will be handed over to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The directives that have been circulated also require policemen to read tweets and retweets to gauge public sentiment and regard speeches stirring communal divide as hate speeches. Additionally, cops have been suggested to increase their presence in schools and arrange for student visits to police stations.

Interestingly, one of the instructions includes finding out why so many of the recent terror attacks are somehow linked to Hyderabad.

These directives are formed on the basis of the report submitted by a committee of DGPs concerning internal and external security threats such as Naxalism, online frauds, etc.

Notably, during the 2018 annual conference of DGPs, to fight radicalisation, the prime minister had told them to highlight how Indian Muslims are barely ever part of “international terrorist theatres”.