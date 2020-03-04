Moneycontrol introduces its first online & offline championship ‘Poker for People’

Moneycontrol, one of India's leading business and financial platforms under Network18, has joined hands with The Spartan Poker, the country’s leading online gaming platform to announce, ‘Poker for People’.

This one-of-a-kind competition sees Moneycontrol introduce an online and offline poker championship to its users for the very first time. The tournament, with a prize pool of Rs 25 lakh, will offer poker enthusiasts a chance to try their luck at the table.

Being a highly skill-based game, poker requires utmost foresight, planning and the ability to take calculative risks. Moneycontrol draws a parallel between the card game and the stock market for their audience.

In order to participate, one can now register via a page created on the Moneycontrol website. This will see them avail a ticket to the live game to be held in Mumbai on March 29, 2020. The top 20 players from each qualifier will get guaranteed seats at the main event.

To Register Click Here : Poker For People

Each of these 16 qualifiers will be a freeze-out tournament, with a win-or-bust format which won't allow a contestant the option of a rebuy, should they lose. These 16 rounds will see a total of 320 players qualify for Main Event.

Commenting on this activity, Gautam Shelar, Business Head-Moneycontrol, said, "Moneycontrol, as a brand, believes in empowering its audiences with the latest financial know-how and equip them with information and advice that will help them make smarter and better investment decisions. Poker is purely a skill-based mind game where the outcomes are decided by the aptitude and analytical capability of the player, which is extremely similar to the stock market." "In addition to their stellar poker skills, we are confident that with the lessons learnt through their stock market dealings and investments, participants shall use these experiences as well as they look to take home the grand prize," he added.

Moneycontrol News

