Moneycontrol introduces its first online & offline championship ‘Poker for People’

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

Held over a host of qualifying rounds with the grand finale on March 29, 2020, the tournament with a cash pool of Rs 25 lakh allows avid poker aficionados to register without paying a deposit

Moneycontrol, one of India's leading business and financial platforms under Network18, has joined hands with The Spartan Poker, the country’s leading online gaming platform to announce, ‘Poker for People’.

This one-of-a-kind competition sees Moneycontrol introduce an online and offline poker championship to its users for the very first time. The tournament, with a prize pool of Rs 25 lakh, will offer poker enthusiasts a chance to try their luck at the table.

Being a highly skill-based game, poker requires utmost foresight, planning and the ability to take calculative risks. Moneycontrol draws a parallel between the card game and the stock market for their audience.

In order to participate, one can now register via a page created on the Moneycontrol website. This will see them avail a ticket to the live game to be held in Mumbai on March 29, 2020. The top 20 players from each qualifier will get guaranteed seats at the main event.

To Register Click Here : Poker For People

Each of these 16 qualifiers will be a freeze-out tournament, with a win-or-bust format which won't allow a contestant the option of a rebuy, should they lose. These 16 rounds will see a total of 320 players qualify for Main Event.