App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol introduces its first online & offline championship ‘Poker for People’

Held over a host of qualifying rounds with the grand finale on March 29, 2020, the tournament with a cash pool of Rs 25 lakh allows avid poker aficionados to register without paying a deposit

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol, one of India's leading business and financial platforms under Network18, has joined hands with The Spartan Poker, the country’s leading online gaming platform to announce, ‘Poker for People’.

This one-of-a-kind competition sees Moneycontrol introduce an online and offline poker championship to its users for the very first time. The tournament, with a prize pool of Rs 25 lakh, will offer poker enthusiasts a chance to try their luck at the tabl.

Being a highly skill-based game, poker requires utmost foresight, planning and the ability to take calculative risks. Moneycontrol draws a parallel between the card game and the stock market for their audience.

Close

In order to participate, one can now register via a page created on the Moneycontrol website. This will see them avail a ticket to the live game to be held in Mumbai on March 29, 2020. The top 20 players from each qualifier will get guaranteed seats at the main event.

related news

Each of these 16 qualifiers will be a freeze-out tournament, with a win-or-bust format which won't allow a contestant the option of a rebuy, should they lose. These 16 rounds will see a total of 320 players qualify for Main Event.

Commenting on this activity, Gautam Shelar, Business Head-Moneycontrol, said, "Moneycontrol, as a brand, believes in empowering its audiences with the latest financial know-how and equip them with information and advice that will help them make smarter and better investment decisions. Poker is purely a skill-based mind game where the outcomes are decided by the aptitude and analytical capability of the player, which is extremely similar to the stock market."

"In addition to their stellar poker skills, we are confident that with the lessons learnt through their stock market dealings and investments, participants shall use these experiences as well as they look to take home the grand prize," he added.

Players can register themselves via the link given below: http://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/poker/

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 08:21 pm

tags #poker #Poker For People #The Spartan Poker

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.