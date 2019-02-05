Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Dubai, Singapore

The airfares for flights from Mumbai and Delhi airports are likely to surge owing to the runway repair. The runway maintenance, which will render one of the runways at the two airports unusable for take-offs and landings, will lead to delays, cancellations and rescheduling of nearly 2,000 flights.

About 230 daily flights will be cancelled as the Mumbai airport closes for six hours a day, over 22 days beginning February 7. The closure, spread over February and March, will allow the Mumbai airport to re-carpet the intersections of its two runways.

The partial runway closure will affect domestic, as well as international airfares, for flights from Mumbai and Delhi airports to various destinations including flights to Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Dubai and Singapore.

"Airfares on domestic routes such as Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Chennai have witnessed a considerable hike owing to the increase in passenger load factor. However, the increased price will not act as a deterrent in the travel plans and airlines are expected to tap into this growing demand of consumers," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com

Airline ticket prices January 21-27, 2019 Route 2018 2019 Delhi-Mumbai Rs 3,458 Rs 4,489 Mumbai-Chennai Rs 3,563 Rs 4,354 Delhi-Kolkata Rs 4,196 Rs 5,152 Mumbai-Hyderabad Rs 2,556 Rs 2,694 Delhi-Dubai Rs 12,467 Rs 23,074 Mumbai-Singapore Rs 20,036 Rs 12,366

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends on Mumbai routes to help you find the cheapest flights for different airlines such as Jet Airways Air India , GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet and also international carriers.

On the international front, airfares on Delhi-Dubai route has increased due to the on-going Dubai Shopping Festival which witnesses a spike in footfall every year and has also seen Indians flying out and participating in the carnival this new year, Dhall added.

"On the Mumbai-Singapore route, we have noticed that the airfares have declined by 38 percent as compare to the year 2018 making it more convenient for travelers from India to fly out for a quick getaway," he said.