App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Dubai, Singapore

Here’s an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends on Mumbai and Delhi routes to help you find the cheapest flights between January 21-27

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The airfares for flights from Mumbai and Delhi airports are likely to surge owing to the runway repair. The runway maintenance, which will render one of the runways at the two airports unusable for take-offs and landings, will lead to delays, cancellations and rescheduling of nearly 2,000 flights.

About 230 daily flights will be cancelled as the Mumbai airport closes for six hours a day, over 22 days beginning February 7. The closure, spread over February and March, will allow the Mumbai airport to re-carpet the intersections of its two runways.

The partial runway closure will affect domestic, as well as international airfares, for flights from Mumbai and Delhi airports to various destinations including flights to Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Dubai and Singapore.

"Airfares on domestic routes such as Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Chennai have witnessed a considerable hike owing to the increase in passenger load factor. However, the increased price will not act as a deterrent in the travel plans and airlines are expected to tap into this growing demand of consumers," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com

related news

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends on Mumbai routes to help you find the cheapest flights for different airlines such as Jet Airways, IndiGo, Air India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet and also international carriers.
Airline ticket prices January 21-27, 2019
Route 2018 2019
Delhi-Mumbai Rs 3,458 Rs 4,489
Mumbai-Chennai Rs 3,563  Rs 4,354
Delhi-Kolkata Rs 4,196 Rs 5,152
Mumbai-Hyderabad Rs 2,556 Rs 2,694
Delhi-Dubai Rs 12,467 Rs 23,074
Mumbai-Singapore Rs 20,036 Rs 12,366

On the international front, airfares on Delhi-Dubai route has increased due to the on-going Dubai Shopping Festival which witnesses a spike in footfall every year and has also seen Indians flying out and participating in the carnival this new year, Dhall added.

"On the Mumbai-Singapore route, we have noticed that the airfares have declined by 38 percent as compare to the year 2018 making it more convenient for travelers from India to fly out for a quick getaway," he said.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #Air India #AirAsia #Business #Current Affairs #GoAir #India #IndiGo #Jet Airways #SpiceJet #trends #Vistara

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.