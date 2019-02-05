Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check best airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad today

About 230 daily flights will be cancelled as the Mumbai airport closes for six hours a day, over 22 days beginning February 7. The closure, spread over February and March, will allow the Mumbai airport to re-carpet the intersections of its two runways.

The partial runway closure will affect airfares for flights from Mumbai to Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

“There will likely be flight cancellations and delays owing to which the airfares have seen a hike of about 20 percent on routes to and from Mumbai. Additionally, due to changing weather conditions like impaired visibility because of increased fog, few routes like Delhi have witnessed a significant increase in spot airfares. Being one of the busiest airport in the country, travellers have faced inconvenience on account of delay. Travelers are, thus, advised to book their tickets accordingly and check on the status of their flights before heading to the airport.” Yatra.com COO Sharat Dhall told Moneycontrol.

ROUTE 2018 (Rs) 2019 (Rs) INCREASE Delhi-Mumbai 6477.3 7885.9 21.75% Mumbai-Delhi 4778.1 7666.9 60.46% Mumbai-Bengaluru 6586.4 6915.6 5% Bengaluru-Mumbai 4330.1 5736.4 32.48% Mumbai-Hyderabad 3226 4661.3 44.49% Hyderabad-Mumbai 2991.6 5864.4 96.03% Mumbai-Chennai 6097 11981 96.5% Chennai-Mumbai 3855.4 6772 75.65%

Here’s an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends on Mumbai routes to help you find the cheapest flights for different airlines such as Jet Airways, IndiGo, Air India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet.