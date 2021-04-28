MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : April 28, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Info Edge set to sell its stake in Zomato

    Info Edge Limited said on April 27 that it would be selling stakes worth Rs 750 crore in its investee company Zomato Limited via Offer For Sale (OFS).   Info Edge currently holds around 19 percent stake in the food delivery aggregatory company. Find full details about the move here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Carmaker Volkswagen is all set to bring in a performance-oriented version of its car ID.4 GTX. Also registration for vaccination for those between the ages of 18-45 opens.
    Tomorrow:

    Financial creditors of debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech, including banks and homebuyers, will meet again to discuss the revised resolution plans submitted by the government’s construction arm NBCC and Suraksha group to take over the embattled realty firm through an insolvency process.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Brett Lee donates.. 1 Bitcoin to India?

    Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India, cricketer Brett Lee announced a donation of one Bitcoin as his contribution in India's fight against COVID-19. So, how much is it really worth? Find out in this piece. 

  • Startup Tales

    Urban Company is India's latest unicorn

    Clocking in $188-million round led by Prosus Ventures (Naspers), home services firm Urban Company finds itself a snug spot in  India's Unicorn club, making it the 12th firm to do so this year. Moneycontrol's M Sriram takes you through its journey to this status in this piece. 

  • Entertainment

    Whom do we remember the most from ads?

    Well, according to a study released by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB),  MS Dhoni and Ranveer Singh are the most recalled celebrity endorsers during the ongoing 14th edition of IPL. Check out the full list compiled by Maryam Farooqui here. 

  • World

    US in mission mode to help India fight COVID-19

    The Joe Biden administration seems to have adopted a mission mode approach and removed all bureaucratic hurdles to help India in its fight against deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has spread like wildfire across the country. Read about the US president's strategy to equip India while it handles a second wave of the deadly coronavirus here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Which CEOs are most impacted by RBIs new rules?

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 26 announced fresh rules on corporate governance in banks, as part of which the regulator capped the tenure of bank CEOs (chief executive officers) to a maximum of 15 years. In this piece, Dinesh Unnikrishnan captures which CEOs are likely to be most affected by the changes ranging from Kotak Mahindra Bank's Aditya Puri to AU Small Finance Bank's Sanjay Agarwal.

