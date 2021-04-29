MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : April 29, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

  • Market Buzz

    Zomato heads for IPO: What should you know?

    Food delivery platform has entered the process of filing for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) by submitting its Draft Redding Herring Prospectus (DRHP). Here is everything you need to know about the firm's financials and risk factors as mentioned in the DRHP.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is set to open its initial public offering for subscription, making it the first InvIT to be launched by the government company.
    Tomorrow:

    Portugal is all set to lift its state of emergency after the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Covishield prices for states reduced to Rs 300 a dose

    The price of Covishield vaccine supplied to the state governments will be reduced to Rs 300 per dose with immediate effect, said Serum Institute of India's (SII) chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla. Read here to know what led to this slash in prices after it was earlier priced at Rs 400 per dose for the state governments and Rs 600 for the private hospitals.

  • Economy

    Can big private banks’ aggressive retail bet go wrong?


    Banks are aggressively shifting to retail loans. While this could make sense at this juncture amid India's battle with a second wave of the coronavirus, the impending question is can big private banks’ aggressive retail bet go wrong? Dinesh Unnikrishnan answers all the pertinent questions in this piece. 

  • Economy

    India's second COVID-19 wave may impede economic recovery: S&P

    Credit rating agency S&P Global said on April 28 that the second wave of COVID-19 infections in India could impede the country's economic recovery and expose other nations to further waves of outbreaks. Find full details on the rating agency's stance here. 

  • Corporates

    SEBI may tighten noose on exchanges for tech glitch by penalising management

    Market regulator SEBI is planning to go tough on the MII (Market Institutions Infrastructure) like exchanges, depositories & clearing corporations by making the top management accountable for technical glitches on trading platforms by extracting a large pound of flesh. Moneycontrol's Tarun Sharma brings you all the details in this piece. 

  • Tailpiece

    What is the world's oldest whiskey bottle worth?

    Well, according to reports, it may draw bids up to $40,000. Here is everything you need to know about the oldest whiskey in the world which was bottled around 220-250 years ago.

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

