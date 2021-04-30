MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : April 30, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

  • Politics

    West Bengal Exit Poll: TMC holds slim edge over BJP

    The exit poll predictions for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 projected a close contest between the BJP and the TMC. Several surveys predicted a secure mandate for TMC, but some have projected a BJP win. Among other states that went to polls in April-May 2021, LDF is expected to return to power in Kerala and BJP in Assam. In Tamil Nadu, however, all surveys predicted a win for DMK, which had been in Opposition for 10 years. Read more here

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Full lockdown in Uttar Pradesh
    PM Modi's Council of Ministers meet
    Registration for All India Bar Examination ends
    Tomorrow:
    Third phase of vaccination begins in India
    Labour Day/May Day

    Air India resumes flights to UK

  • Big Story

    Covaxin price slashed to Rs 400/dose for states

    Hyderabad-based COVID-19 vaccine maker Bharat Biotech announced on April 29 that Covaxin would be available at the rate of Rs 400 per dose to state governments. The company earlier set Covaxin’s price at Rs 600 per dose for state governments, which has been slashed by Rs 200 per dose. Read more here

  • Coronavirus Check

    MP, Andhra postpone vaccination for 18-44 age group

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said COVID-19 vaccination for beneficiaries aged 18 years and above would not begin on May 1 in the state due to a shortage of vaccines. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also said that vaccination for beneficiaries aged above 18 years would not begin before September. Read more here

  • Market Buzz

    Titan Q4 profit jumps 48% to Rs 529 crore

    The profit of Titan Company during Q4FY21 increased to Rs 529 crore, up 48 percent against Rs 357 crore logged in the year-ago quarter. The sequential growth in the bottom line was 26.3 percent. Read more here

  • Your Money

    Signing as loan guarantor affects credit score

    Stepping in as a loan guarantor for those unable to avail of a loan on their own is a serious financial commitment. Any default or delay in the repayment of the guaranteed loan can have a long-term impact on the financial health of the loan guarantor. Hence, it is important to take into consideration the following factors before stepping in as a loan guarantor. Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    Millennials are cashing in on Pokemon cards

    In a world where the definition of an asset is changing, a Pokemon card fetched nearly $250,000 (Rs 1.86 crore) in an auction this month. The sale was conducted by Goldin Auctions. The card was a rare piece of memorabilia, featuring Tsunekazu Ishihara, the president of The Pokémon Company. It was originally distributed to employees to celebrate Ishihara’s 60th birthday in 2017. Read more here

