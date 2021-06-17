MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : June 17, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Tech Tattle

    Has Twitter lost its safe harbour protection in India?

    Here is a daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

    On June 16, multiple reports said Twitter has lost its intermediary status in India over non-compliance of the new IT rules that came into effect on May 26. Even as Twitter said it is working to comply with the rules, reports on the loss of intermediary tag raised multiple questions. Does this mean the social media platform can lose its legal standing in India? Swathi Moorthy explains this unfolding situation here. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    China is all set to launch first astronauts to new Tiangong space station.
    Tomorrow:

    HDFC Bank to consider dividend for FY21 in a board meeting.

  • Business

    What's in a coffee?


    An economic bright spot. India’s instant coffee export has experienced the highest jump in FY21, with exports vaulting  by about 124% to 12,078 tonnes from January 1 to June 11 from a year ago, per the latest Coffee Board data. This marks the beverage as a star performer among the coffee exported from the country. Read all about the most recent coffee data here. 

  • Sports

    How one move by Ronaldo sent Coca-Cola spinning


    Some hours before Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest scorer in Euro history, he made a big substitution. He pulled Coke off a table during a virtual press conference and put water in its place. In this piece, Akshay Sawai explores how this move cost the soda-maker nearly $4 billion in loss during trade.

  • Economy

    RBI says recovery will depend on vaccination


    India's economic recovery will depend on the speed and scale of vaccination in the country, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monthly bulletin released on its website on June 16. Here's everything you need to know about the Central Bank's most recent stance on the state of the country's economic health.

  • Entertainment

    What do Netflix and Dharma Productions have in common?


    Life First, a health and safety company. Both entertainment moguls, Netflix and Dharma Productions have relied on the firm's services to keep their sets sterile amid the COVID-19 surge. Maryam Farooqui explains everything you need to know about it and how it helped both production moguls keep their personnel safe on-site in this piece.

  • Tailpiece

    The world's third largest diamond discovered in Botswana

    Weighing in at a hefty 1,098-carat, the third largest diamond was discovered in Botswana. Here is everything you need to know about it.

