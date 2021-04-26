MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : April 26, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    10 stocks that moved the most last week

    BSE Sensex fell 953.58 points, or 1.95 percent, to close the week at 47,878.45, and the Nifty50 declined 276.50 points, or 1.89 percent, to 14,341.35, while the broader market outperformed frontliners. The BSE Midcap index was down 1 percent and Smallcap index dipped 0.06 percent. Read more here

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    93rd Academy Award ceremony
    Phase 7 of West Bengal Assembly elections
    Tomorrow:
    Summer holidays begin in Telangana schools
    Night curfew in four districts of Himachal Pradesh

    Oppo A53s 5G phone launch in India

  • Big Story

    No walk-in vaccination for beneficiaries aged 18-45 yrs

    Coronavirus vaccine beneficiaries aged between 18 to 45 years will have to register on the CoWin app to get vaccinated as the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive begins from May 1. No walk-in facilities will be available for those between 18-45 years of age initially. Read more here

  • Coronavirus Check

    UP could be next COVID-19 hotspot: NITI Aayog

    NITI Aayog has projected that Uttar Pradesh will add the maximum number of coronavirus infections by April 30 at 1,19,604 cases. Maharashtra will follow next with 99,665 cases and Delhi with 67,134. Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    Check Oppo A53s 5G phone launch price, availability

    Realme recently launched India’s first 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000 in the form of the Realme 8 5G. However, the smartphone is not going to be India’s sub-15K 5G handset for long. Oppo has confirmed the A53s 5G will be launching in India on April 27.

    Read more here

  • Your Money

    How to arrange money to help others during COVID-19

    There is a deluge of cries for help on social media timelines and WhatsApp groups, asking for medicines and oxygen cylinders, during the COVID-19 second wave. Many individuals have volunteered to help while some are willing to donate money. If you wish to help with your money, keep these three factors in mind before doing so. Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    'Another Round' wins best foreign language film award

    Another Round, a Danish movie, bagged the 'Oscars 2021 Best Foreign Language Film' title at the at the 93rd Academy Awards held on April 25. The movie was directed by Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg. Read more here

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

