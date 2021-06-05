MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : June 05, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

  • Big Story

    What does the RBI monetary policy signal?

    What does the RBI monetary policy signal?

    The MPC's continued accommodative policy stance (as long as necessary) reflects its determination to look through the current inflationary expectations and focus ostensibly on revival of growth. Here's everything you need to know about the policy and its larger implication on the Indian economy.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:

    Globally, people are getting together to commemorate World Environmental Day.

    Close

  • Tech Tattle

    Global tech companies and India

  • Social Media

    Why did Nigeria suspend Twitter?

    The Nigerian government on June 4 announced the suspension of Twitter, claiming that the activities on the social media giant were undermining the country's "corporate existence". Read about why the social media firm was accused of this by Nigeria here. 

  • Economy

    Economic revival needs higher fiscal stimulus, not cash transfer says NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

    Fiscal stimulus is needed for the economy to bounce back, but cash transfers may not be useful because people may keep the money in the bank instead of increasing consumption – a trend visible in the swelling balances in the Jan Dhan accounts of the poor says Rajiv Kumar, NITI Aayog's Vice Chairman. Read his full interview with Moneycontrol in this exclusive. 

  • Your Money

    Claiming your COVID insurance

    It is hardly surprising that individual policyholder, as also the medical and health insurance sectors, is faced with claim scenarios that they do not encounter often. In some cases, the insurance ecosystem has found solutions, however in others they have given rise to disputes. In this piece, Preeti Kulkarni articulates some common disputes and how to overcome them when claiming from your COVID insurance.

  • Tailpiece

    Princess Diana's dress, memorialized

    The dress Princess Diana wore at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles went on public display on Thursday at the late princess’s former home in London. Take a look at this dress which seal the fairytale image of the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer and the heir to the British throne

