Your Money

This 8-month-old mutual fund scheme returned a massive 170% over last year

Launched in October 2019, the ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund (IPCF) has done exceedingly well. In the past one year alone, it has given 172 percent returns, according to data from Value Research. In this piece, Dhuraivel Gunashekaran breaks down whether it will sustain this rally and if it is worthy of your investment.