Last Updated : May 06, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Microfinance industry officials are happy with RBI's latest moves

    Microfinance industry officials are happy with RBI's latest moves

    Microfinance industry officials have welcomed the steps announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to support smaller microlenders hit severely by the second wave of the pandemic. However, industry was expecting more measures including the postponement of payments by borrowers at least for few months considering the difficult operating environment. Read all about it here. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:

    Fresh set of restriction to kick in Tamil Nadu to curb the spread of COVD-19 in the state.

    Close

  • Business

    CCI orders probe against Tata Motors

  • Tech Tattle

    Facebook Oversight committee upholds ban again Donald Trump

    Facebook's independent oversight committee stayed the ban imposed on former President of the United States Donald Trump. Read here to know why it called for a review on this decision in six months.

  • Cryptocurrency

    What's happening with Dogecoin... and what is it?

    A cryprocurrency that started off as a joke between a couple of tech bros has now quickly turned into one of the fastest gaining alt-coins on the cryptocurrency market. Meet Dogecoin, which has grown into the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation. Here's everything you need to know about it here.

  • Your Money

    This 8-month-old mutual fund scheme returned a massive 170% over last year

    Launched in October 2019, the ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund (IPCF) has done exceedingly well. In the past one year alone, it has given 172 percent returns, according to data from Value Research. In this piece, Dhuraivel Gunashekaran breaks down whether it will sustain this rally and if it is worthy of your investment.

  • Tailpiece

    Jazz on the mind

    Glenn Close recently made music-related headlines for her playful performance of "Da Butt" at the Academy Awards. And the well-renowned actress says there's more to come. Here's everything you need to know about her upcoming jazz album with Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist-composer Ted Nash that is due for release on May 7.

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

