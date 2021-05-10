MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : May 10, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What's happening in the world of IPOs?

    Fincare Small Finance Bank, the Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds via initial public offering. Here is everything you need to know about this Rs 1,300 crore fundraise.

  • Watch Out

    Upcoming events

    Today:
    India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) to list it on both BSE and NSE
    Tomorrow:

    Historic treasures to be sold by Sotheby's and Christie's auction houses.

    Close

  • Your Money

    Claiming reimbursement from your insurance if you stayed at a hotel for quarantine

    COVID-19 care has reached a critical juncture for most Indians as of the moment. While hospitals get increasingly overburdened, many have resorted to using hotels to quarantine while they recoup or await necessary treatment. In this piece, Preeti Kulkarni takes you through the process of claiming reimbursement for your stay at a hotel, if the admission to hotels is on the recommendation of the treating doctors and hospitals.

  • Coronavirus Check

    What is DRDO's anti-COVID oral drug and will it be ready in a month?

    As India rapidly scrambles for solutions to end the rapidly unfolding COVID-19 crisis in the country, the recently approved anti-COVID oral drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Read here to know more about this drug that could slow down the pace of pandemic's spread in the country, which DRDO claims could be ready in a month.

  • World

    Dr. Fauci says vaccination is a long-term solution for India's crisis

    Getting people vaccinated is the only long-term solution to the current COVID-19 crisis in India, America's top public health expert Dr Anthony Fauci said on May 9 as he called for scaling up manufacturing of coronavirus vaccines both domestically and globally to fight the deadly pandemic. Learn more about his viewpoint on India's COVID-19 crisis here. 

  • Business

    Reliance Retail is 2nd fastest growing retailer in the world

    Topped only by the US chain Walmart, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Retail has been ranked as the second fastest-growing retailer in the world. Learn more about what this means for the retailer in a global context here. 

    Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

  • Tailpiece

    Being a mother during the pandemic

    The COVID-19 pandemic has sucked out joy and happiness that comes with childbirth, and replaced it with fear and vigilance. In this piece, Shubhangi Mishra takes you through what motherhood felt like amid this deadly wave of the coronavirus, currently ravaging the country.

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

