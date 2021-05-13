MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : May 13, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    How producing a vaccine effected this pharma firm's share price

    No sooner did Sambit Patra say that the government has asked Bharat Biotech (manufacturer of COVAXIN), and Panacea Biotech to ramp up production of the vaccination, did the price of Pancea surge. Read here to know how the stock performed shortly after this announcement.

  • Lifestyle

    Sanjeev Kapoor is stirring up a recipe for success amid COVID-19

    We all know Sanjeev Kapoor and his legacy with the Indian culinary universe. This celebrity chef, much like others, was also bogged down by the pandemic both financially and personally. In this piece, Moneycontrol's Maryam Farooqui takes you through his journey and how he has managed to stay afloat while the restaurant business in India reels under pressures imposed by the second wave of COVID-19.

  • World

    How did Indo-China trade perform amid COVID-19?

    The answer is: pretty well. In fact, India’s imports from China held steady at the previous year’s level and exports soared. China also emerged as India’s largest trade partner as the value of transactions between the US and India fell. Tina Edwin takes you through the nitty-gritty in this piece. 

  • Business

    How are smaller private banks mitigating risk?

    By turning to recession-proof assets to avoid future asset quality shocks. These banks are taking cues from bigger lenders which have already shifted focus more towards less-risky retail assets. Dinesh Unnikrishnan takes you through the process in this piece. 

  • Founder Tales

    Rajeev Karwal CEO of Milagrow Humantech passes away

    Rajeev Karwal, the CEO and founder of Milagrow Humantech, passed away on May 12 after battling COVID-19 for almost a week. Read here to know more about Karwal who led Milagrow from being a management consultancy firm to a leading players in robotics in the country after it forayed into making robots for industrial and residential use.

  • Tailpiece

    Goodbye Ellen Degeneres


    The Ellen DeGeneres Show debuted in 2003 and has won more than 60 Emmy awards. Read here to know why the show has decided to call it quits after being on the air for almost 19 years.

Future Wise | Here's why that pharmacy degree is so relevant amidst COVID-19

