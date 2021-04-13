English
Last Updated : April 13, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Sell-off in the market: Should you be worried?

    Since March, markets have been volatile, following the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. As a result, the pessimism surrounding the pandemic has begun to reflect in investor interest as the Indian equity market suffered huge losses in intraday trade on April 12 as the benchmark Sensex cracked 1,898 points, the Nifty nosedived to below 14,250. In this piece, Nishant Kumar tells you why this sell-off should not worry you despite the markets fretting about the new wave of COVID-19.

  • Big Story

    Upcoming events

    Today:
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would sit on a dharna to protest against the 24-hour campaign ban imposed on her by the Election Commission.
    Tomorrow:

    Infosys is set to consider the proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the company.

    Close

  • Business

    SEBI imposes Rs 25 crore penalty on YES Bank

    Market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on April 12, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 25 crore on YES Bank in the additional tier 1 bonds (AT1) misselling case. SEBI has asked that the lender repay the penalty amount within 45 days of receipt of the notice. Find full details of the case here. 

  • Startup Tales

    ixigo picks Kotak, I-Sec, Axis and Nomura as I-bankers for 2021 IPO

    Travel marketplace ixigo has finalised four investment bankers for its initial public offer (IPO). Ahead of its entry in 2021 as the second firm from an intensely competitive segment, ixigo has picked Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Nomura as advisors for its listing. Read all about it in Ashwin Mohan's piece here. 

  • Tech Tattle

    Microsoft to buy AI firm Nuance Communications in $19.7 billion deal

    Microsoft Corp said on April 12 it would buy artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc in a $19.7 billion deal including net debt, as it sought to bolster its cloud strategy for healthcare. Read here to know more about the deal which emerges as a result of a boom in telehealth services like medical consultations, which have moved online in the wake of COVID-19.

  • Travel

    No more meals on a plane

    That is if you are travelling  in domestic flights with less than two hours of travel time. The government has banned catering on such trips in a bid to limit the risk of COVID-19 infection. Read here to know more about the ban.

  • Tailpiece

    Robot, at your service

    Hoping to capitalise on a surge in demand for home deliveries, a Singapore technology company has deployed a pair of robots to bring residents their groceries in one part of the city state. Take a look at how these robots, which can make up to four or five deliveries in a day operate.

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

