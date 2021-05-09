MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Last Updated : May 09, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

  • Market Buzz

    Evaluating companies during COVID-19 crisis

    Evaluating companies during COVID-19 crisis

    There is no doubt COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the way we look at companies. In this regard, evaluating which one is worthy of your hard-earned money can be an arduous task. From inconsistent revenues to poor corporate governance, Groww co-founder and COO Harsh Jain lists everything you need to look out for before you invest in a company. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Happy Mother's Day!
    Tomorrow:

    State-wide lockdowns to curb COVID-19 are set to commence in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

    Close

  • Coronavirus Check

    The national hospital policy has been revised

    The Centre, on May 8, revised the national policy for admission of COVID-19 patients in the dedicated medical facilities. As per the new guidelines, a positive test report and a valid identity card belonging to the city where the hospital is based are not required to get admitted.  Find full details about the recent changes here. 

  • Business

    Can the government achieve its target of building 100 airports?

    In her budget speech of 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set aside money for 100 additional airports by 2024. While there are currently 495 airstrips in the country, adding another 100 to this list is becoming increasingly difficult. In this piece, Ameya Joshi articulates why.

  • World

    India, EU set to resume talks on FTA

    India and the European Union, on May 8, announced the resumption of talks for a free trade agreement, eight years after its suspension. They agreed to launch negotiations for two key pacts on investment protection and geographical indications. Here is everything you need to know about these crucial ongoing negotiations.

  • Advertising

    The story behind Hamara Bajaj

    The search for the ‘Big Idea’ was crucial in determining audience choice. Enter Rahul Bajaj, who held within his fists the power to approve one of the most successful campaigns in India's advertising history. Rahul DeCunha takes you through the nitty-gritty story behind this iconic jingle in this piece. 

  • Tailpiece

    Moscow Olympic gold medallist dies of COVID-19

    Former India hockey player and coach MK Kaushik, on May 8, died after battling COVID-19 for the past three weeks. He was 66 and survived by his son and wife. Read the full story here. 

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.