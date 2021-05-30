MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Last Updated : May 30, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    This is why JPMorgan's CEO wants you to stay away from Bitcoin

    This is why JPMorgan's CEO wants you to stay away from Bitcoin

    According to Jamie Dimon, Bitcoin spells trouble. The JPMorgan Chief remains unfazed in his opinion that cryptocurrency is an asset that people shouldn't spend their hard under money on, since it isn't supported by any assets. Read all about his stance on the recent mania surrounding the digital asset here. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Chief Minister of Telangana to decide to amend existing restrictions on the lockdown imposed in the state.
    Tomorrow:

    Aurobindo Pharma to release its March Quarter results. This will reveal where the drugmaker stands amid its competition.

    Close

  • Business

    What broke up the Gucci family?

    On April 26, Patricia Gucci and Bruna Palombo filed a “motion to quash service of summons” in response to a lawsuit brought in September by Alexandra Zarini in California Superior Court in Los Angeles. Read here to know the full story about how one sexual abuse lawsuit split the family behind Gucci forever.

  • Coronavirus Check

    How many vaccines will we need to inoculate the whole country?

    According to the AIIMS Chief Dr Guleria, about one crore vaccines in a single day. In order to achieve this, the domestic production of vaccine doses needs to ramped up, he said. Find full details of his opinion on India's current vaccination drive here. 

  • World

    Spain waves hello to the world!

    After banning international ships from its docks since June 2020, Spain is gearing up to welcome international ships into its waters and docks. Spain banned cruise ships from docking in its ports as the pandemic ripped through Europe. A number of high-profile spreader events were linked to cruise liners around the world. Here's how things will shape up for the country henceforth.

  • Economy

    No final call on the next stimulus package, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on May 28 that the Centre was in talks with states to assess impact of lockdown-like measures on various sectors and a final call on the next stimulus package had not been taken. Catch up with everything that's happened in these talks so far here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Will Amul go vegan?

    Animal rights group PETA has requested dairy firm Amul to begin producing vegan alternatives to dairy products.  In a letter to Amul Managing Director RS Sodhi, PETA said the dairy cooperative society should get benefitted from the booming vegan food and milk market. Read how Sodhi reacted.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.