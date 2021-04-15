English
Last Updated : April 15, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What's happening with Infosys?

    Infosys, the country's second-largest IT services company, has maintained its constant currency revenue growth guidance for the financial year 2021-22 at 12-14 percent. This is while it reported a decline in profits owing to a weak operating performance. Here are the nine key takeaways you need from the firms earnings.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid will begin a two-day India visit. His visit will focus on further deepening of ties between the two countries.
    Tomorrow:

    The Board of Cricket Control in India is set to hold its seventh apex council meeting. Some points on the agenda include discussing the forthcoming domestic season as well as discussing its stance on including cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

  • Economy

    World Bank's IFC to invest $100 million in JC Flowers India fund

    The World Bank Group entity International Finance Corporation (IFC) is partnering with JC Flowers to help domestic lenders resolve their distressed assets and free up capital. This is so that they can undertake new lending as well as allow mid-sized firms to preserve jobs and avoid insolvency amid the raging pandemic. Read all about this $100 million dollar project here. 

  • World

    Can India have US' support in the WTO?

    After nearly six months of South Africa and India asking the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to waive off a global intellectual property pact that stops the unfettered global flow of COVID-19 vaccines and related technology, their biggest opponent, the United States of America might finally be on their side. In this piece, Subhayan Chakraborthy takes you through the point of view of officials on the matter, many of whom are confident that India will gain the US' support.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Why is the European Union getting 50 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine?

    On April 14, the European Union had said it would be getting 50 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines a little earlier than expected. This is after its rival AstraZeneca faced a fresh setback after Denmark banned its use over blood clot links. Read here to know about how further vaccine setbacks could delay hopes that immunisations will allow countries to emerge from the pandemic that has now killed close to three million people and ravaged the global economy.

  • Business

    Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff dies in prison

    Bernie Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme, died in a federal prison early on April 14, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. He was 82. Find full details here. 

  • Cryptocurrency

    Bitcoin breaches $64,000 with Coinbase listing

    Bitcoin on April 14 breached the $64,000 level for the first time amid the Coinbase Global Inc.’s public debut. This took place as investor demand for all things related to crypto surged. Read here to know why experts see the direct listing of a US crypto exchange as pushing tokens into the mainstream of investing, exposing legions of potential buyers to the digital asset class.

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

