MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Last Updated : June 10, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day/

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Adani Wilmar prepares to launch IPO of nearly $1 billion In 2021

    Adani Wilmar prepares to launch IPO of nearly $1 billion In 2021

    Gautam Adani-led port-to-power conglomerate Adani Group is preparing to raise nearly $1 billion in 2021 through an initial public offering (IPO) by Adani Wilmer. Here's everything you need to know about its plans here. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    OnePlus is set to launch its second Nord phone in India.
    Tomorrow:

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to chair a key meeting to review infrastructure projects.

    Close

  • Coronavirus Check

    What changes now that the Centre said it will buy the vaccine?


    The large fresh order placed by the central government to buy 440 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, India's two principal producers, may help them to partly compensate for the potential loss of orders from states where they were quoting a higher price. Moneycontrol's Viswanath Pilla decodes exactly why in this piece. 

  • Personal Finance

    Why underwriting losses are set to rise for general insurers in the next fiscal


    General insurance companies will see underwriting losses widen in FY22 due to a rise in medical claims following the second wave of COVID-19 infections, coupled with a decline in legacy businesses such as motor insurance, ICRA said in a report. M Saraswathy decodes everything you need to know in this piece. 

  • Tech Tattle

    This is why Battlegrounds Mobile India may drive the game streaming market in the country


    Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian remake of the game PUBG Mobile, is launching in India soon and this will spell good news for the game streaming market in India, say industry players. Moneycontrol's Maryam Farooqui explores the impact this release will have on the streaming market in the country, in this piece. 

  • Stocks

    SEBI may make it easier for retail investors to invest in IPOs


    India’s capital markets regulator may open one more avenue for individual investors to pay for shares offered in initial public offerings (IPOs) by allowing payments banks to accept money from IPO applicants. Here's everything you need to know about this move.

  • Tailpiece

    What are the most liveable cities in India?

    Ease of living index evaluated 49 cities with over one million residents and 62 with less than a million people. While Bengaluru takes the cake for being the most liveable city in the country take a look at other cities that made the cut.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey