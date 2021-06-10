Coronavirus Check

What changes now that the Centre said it will buy the vaccine?





The large fresh order placed by the central government to buy 440 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, India's two principal producers, may help them to partly compensate for the potential loss of orders from states where they were quoting a higher price. Moneycontrol's Viswanath Pilla decodes exactly why in this piece.