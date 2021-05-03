MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Last Updated : May 03, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Mamata Banerjee keeps BJP at bay in Bengal

    Mamata Banerjee keeps BJP at bay in Bengal

    As far as keeping Bengal out of the clutches of the saffron party, there is no denying that Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) clinched an emphatic victory. However, when it came to keeping her own seat, the party chief lost to Suvendhu Adhikari-- her rival. Here is everything you need to know about the high-stakes election in West Bengal and how it turned out.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Complete lockdown to begin in the state of Haryana today for a period of five days, following a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
    Tomorrow:

    Poland will look to lift significant chunk of restrictions imposed due to COVID-19.

    Close

  • Politics

    South India bucks the trend yet again

    It is no surprise that in a country, which has continental attributes, voting patterns would differ. While North India was agog with the goings on in Bengal, South India stuck to a pattern. Tamil Nadu did not change its political spurs. In this piece, Ranjit Bhushan paints you a picture of what the elections looked like across the south.

  • Elections 2021

    Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Who won and lost?

    The single-phase election for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly was concluded on April 6. Take a look at the candidates who won or lost their seat this year in the state here. 

  • Economy

    Government extends the compliance timelines for income tax and GST

    The Central government, on May 2, extended the compliance timelines for income tax and goods and services tax, waived late fees, and also reduced the interest rates for GST assesses, Read all about this move that comes amid a second resurgence of COVID-19 across the country.

  • India

    What led to Congress' failure in Assam?

    The Congress has been weak for the past 6-7 years. In this piece, Jayanta Kalia takes you through some reasons why the grand old party failed to capture the attention of the masses in the state, including why the usage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to gain traction among voters failed.

  • Tailpiece

    What Warren Buffett had to say to investors

    Billionaire Warren Buffett, on May 1, addressed Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders at the annual general meeting, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Take a look at what the he had to say to investors at the meeting.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.