Last Updated : May 25, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Delhi Police knocks on Twitter India's door

    Delhi Police paid Twitter India's offices a visit to serve notice in connection to the "Congress toolkit" case. Find full details of the police's visit here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Decision on examinations for Class 12 and Pre-University students to be made.
    Tomorrow:

    Renault-Nissan India union says workers to go on strike  as their COVID-related safety demands have not been met.

    Close

  • Tech Tattle

    Deadlines for Facebook, Twitter to comply with social media norms looms

    The government will seek reports from social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to check if they have complied with the new Intermediary Guidelines. Here is everything you need to know about what these guidelines entail ahead of the May 25 deadline.

  • Health

    What are the black, white and yellow fungus?

    Apart from the pressure imposed by the second wave of the coronavirus, India is facing a new crisis: a separate wave of fungal infections. Cases of Black, Yellow and White fungus have sprouted across the country-- mounting pressure on the already crumbling healthcare infrastructure. What are these infections and how can they be detected? Here is everything you need to know. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine is here

    The production of Sputnik V, the COVID-19 vaccine granted emergency use authorisation, has been launched in India, said a joint statement issued by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and pharmaceutical firm Panacea Biotec on May 24. Read about the latest updates here. 

  • World

    WHO Chief says at least 115,000 health workers have died from COVID-19

    At least 115,000 health and care workers have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Here is why the WHO chief called for a dramatic scale-up of vaccination in all countries.

  • Tailpiece

    Refresh your FRIENDS memory

    With the FRIENDS reunion coming up, you might be tempted to catch up with the nostaglia. Here a list of episodes you definitely need to watch before the big day.

